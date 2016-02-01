The Heart-Melting Cornish Cottage

Today we take you to Cosawes Barton, which is is a fabulous small country estate in the village of Ponsanooth, Cornwall. Comprising of a beautiful house, a rural dream cottage, barns and landscaped grounds, it is truly a sight to behold.
In 2011 the owner was approached with an idea to transform the courtyard of agricultural barns into a number of holiday lets, a suggestion that would radically change the estate! Not only does the site look incredible, but guests have been so impressed with the properties that many book a return visit before the end of the first!
Let's take a look at these lovely holiday lets to see if you might fancy building something similar, or if they inspire a barn conversion home that you have longed for!
There's no denying it is there? This is one stunning estate! While we are only seeing the finished result, we just know that the potential to develop this site must have been tangible right from the start. The proportions of the buildings, the layout and everything in between just make for a beautiful and welcoming proposition!
The Lilly Lewarne Practice clearly took to this project with a gusto some firms could only dream of, so we know that an understanding and appreciation of barn conversions was already in place! How could it not be when the results are this lovely, natural and respectful?
Naturally, any barn conversion project is going to entail some modernisation, that's a given, but what we like about this particular build is that even the modern additions have been treated with kid gloves and a respect for the more old school styles.
While new, most likely energy efficient, glazing has been installed, the woodwork has been kept to a beautiful heritage hue and even a modern Juliet balcony can't detract from the sensitive approach that has been taken to these stone monuments to a simpler design ethic.
With heavy stone walls, created from locally quarried materials no doubt, on the outside, we walk into a soft and gentle interior that welcomes us with great swathes of natural wood, sunlight and nostalgic rustic kitchen vibes. What a dream!
It's a natural choice for wood to be the main material in these holiday lets and it has been adopted in every conceivable way, from exposed roof trusses through to a farmhouse kitchen table that invokes happy memories of family mealtimes. We're not sure we could only stay a few days here!
Barn conversions have a special kind of magic in that they can easily take on any character that you want them to. It really is astonishing, so if you like a modern feel, that's fine and if you prefer rustic, that will work too. What we see here is a holiday barn that seeks to inject as many natural materials as possible, regardless of era or style and it really works!
Wooden tables, leather chairs and sofas, wool rugs… the list of beautiful materials is endless but they all combine together to create a warm and cosy atmosphere, free of a theme. Lovely!
Though holiday-goers may only see the inside of their own barn, we think it's lovely that all of them have been decorated in a very similar fashion. The pastel colour schemes, cacophony of natural wood and rustic furniture installations are concurrent through each of these exemplar lets and we think they are fantastic! It almost seems strange to think that they haven't always been put to great use, but thank goodness they are now, so we can all experience a little rural luxury.
