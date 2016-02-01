Everything you need to know about minimalism

Minimalism is a design trend that seems to be timeless, with new generations consistently looking to adopt the simple lines and clean finishes that embody it, but don't think that you have to live in a stark white box with no possessions! That is a myth that we want to dispel today.

Widely recognised as a post 60s movement, minimalism inspired great architects with the phrase less is more . While different countries sought to embrace the trend in their own unique ways, identifiable similarities kept the design ethos alive.

Let's take a look at the secrets behind minimal living and see if perhaps you are ready to embrace a simpler kind of life!