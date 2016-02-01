Matching your bedroom to your Zodiac sign

Creating an interior design scheme that is perfectly aligned to your tastes and personality is the ultimate goal when decorating your home, but have you ever thought to take your star sign into account as well? You may not believe in astrology, but many people do and use the assumed characteristics of their signs to help dictate what they do to their homes.

Today we are going to take a look at how to create the perfect Zodiac bedroom for every sign, so whether you are a passionate Aries or a balanced Libra, we have some fantastic suggestions for you! The only question is, do like the suggestions for your sign?