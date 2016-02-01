Matching your bedroom to your Zodiac sign

Creating an interior design scheme that is perfectly aligned to your tastes and personality is the ultimate goal when decorating your home, but have you ever thought to take your star sign into account as well? You may not believe in astrology, but many people do and use the assumed characteristics of their signs to help dictate what they do to their homes.
Today we are going to take a look at how to create the perfect Zodiac bedroom for every sign, so whether you are a passionate Aries or a balanced Libra, we have some fantastic suggestions for you! The only question is, do like the suggestions for your sign?
With passion, fieriness and impulsive behaviour all being associated with people born under the Aries sign, you can bet your bottom dollar that the perfect Zodiac bedroom for them will be something that features rich vibrant colours and raw materials!
We love this space from Luigia Pace, as we think Aries all over the world will love the injection of bright red in the form of a bed throw and the rough exposed walls. As a whole this room looks like a collision of style and adventure, which really sums up all those Aries' out there!
If you are a Taurus, you are thought to be more sensual and sensitive than the rest of us and this is most definitely something you will want to reflect in your wonderful Zodiac bedroom! The question is, how do you combine the two elements into a cohesive design scheme?
We think that the sensual side of your personality will love a luxurious bed and luxury fabrics, such as faux fur, while your sensitive nature will be perfectly accounted for with a pale wall colour and high-quality bed linen. Think Egyptian cotton and satins!
You Gemini people are a lucky bunch aren't you? With art and lightness being a key part of your start sign traits, you can go wild with your Zodiac bedroom design and create something really beautiful.
We know that not everybody will have a whole wall of glazing in their bedroom, but for a Gemini, we recommend placing your bed in front of a light source, just to keep you 'topped up'. You could also explore funky lighting options and stunning wall art to really make your space pop and offer you the restful sleep and recharging that you need.
Well aren't you a big group of softies, all you Cancer people out there! We never had any doubt that you were sweet as sugar and super romantic, but the secret is well and truly out now, so it's time to embrace romantic and pretty bedroom design to make the most of it!
Floral fabrics, pastel colours, delicate materials and floaty fabrics will all be important parts of your Zodiac bedroom design and don't think that this is one for the girls only, as a softer touch will be great in a masculine bedroom too!
Not only kings of the jungle, you Leos are the royalty of all the star signs and as such, your zodiac bedroom should be nothing short of opulent. A king or queen needs a suitably regal room to recline and relax in, so take this opportunity to deck your bedroom out exactly as you want!
We can't help but think that a large headboard would be a great addition to your room, as it will almost be like a throne, but apart from that, luxe colours will be well positioned in here, so think metallics and deep, rich hues!
If you were born under the sign of Virgo, we think you already know that you are most drawn to perfect finishes and comfort, so with that in mind, we think you should make your whole Zodiac bedroom about the bed!
Take the time to choose the absolutely ideal mattress for you, then accessorise it with soft, cosy bed linen that is made perfectly every morning! You will love the contrast of getting into a tightly made bed that melds to your body every night!
Balance is a key part of every Libra personality and with that in mind, we just know that your perfect Zodiac bedroom will be a beautiful cacophony of natural materials, all working together to form a super Zen zone that allows you to drift off to sleep instantaneously.
We love this wooden box look, with the walls and floor having been finished in a stunning medium-dark material. Offset with calming white and some plants, the wood offers warmth and style but isn't overbearing. As you might have guessed it, the room is perfectly balanced and so chic it is amazing!
We remember how dark and mysterious the Scorpio star sign can be from when we looked at the perfect house for it, so it comes as no surprise to us that drama is at the centre of a bedroom for all you intriguing Scorpio people out there!
Dark colours, unusual materials and subdued lighting all combine to create a deeply sensual and mysterious Zodiac bedroom that we know every Scorpio will feel perfectly at home in! Note the lack of black satin sheets in this picture—you're dramatic, but not tacky!
We've always been a little jealous of anyone that is a Sagittarius, as their birthdays are so close to Christmas that they must always have decorations up, but now we have an extra reason. Considered to be one of the most sincere and adventurous star signs, Sagittarius embraces the eclectic and makes it work!
We love this Zodiac bedroom that is undoubtedly ideal for any fabulous archers out there. With a circular bed (dreamy, right?), exposed beams and walls and fantastic ethnic rugs, this room follows no style rules and looks amazing. No holds barred fabulousness!
You might be the Christmas star sign, but Capricorns are known for a love of luxury, but in a pared back and grown up way, so your perfect Zodiac bedroom will follow suit, with neutral colour scheme, luxe fabrics and amazing finishes. We suspect there will be some one off furniture too, just as a treat to yourselves!
Monochrome photographs, a quilted headboard and bench and a plethora of cream and ivory tones makes this the ultimate Capricorn bedroom. In fact that only thing we would change is maybe adding a chandelier!
Hello Aquarius! Well, you don't like to follow the masses or be told what you should be doing, do you? With that in mind it's pretty hard to make any assumptions as to what your perfect Zodiac bedroom will look like and if we do try, we think you'll do the opposite, just to prove us wrong!
Essentially, if you like it, do it! That is the best advice we can give you. Mix your colours and fabrics, don't follow a prescribed path and keep looking for the latest and greatest innovations to include!
If you're going to be dreamy, there is no better place to do it in than a bedroom, so Pisces, you are at home here! Sensitive and dreamy, with a little hint of an artistic temperament, we think you will all love diving into a sumptuous bed, covered with blankets and cushions and drifting off to sleep in a light coloured room. We know you'll have some pretty art to hang as well and that your chosen colour scheme will come straight from nature!
So, did you like the bedroom that we chose for your star sign? Do you agree with the assumed characteristics as well?