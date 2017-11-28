​7 must-have IKEA furniture pieces for your home

No introductions are necessary when it comes to the Swedish brand specialising in ready-to-assemble furniture, kitchen appliances and home accessories. There is something truly unique about an IKEA design, whether it’s a bedside table for the bedroom or a floating shelf for the hallway – you know you are getting both style and functionality that’s going to make a massive difference to your home’s storage factor, regardless of which piece you purchase.
Let’s take a look at seven prime IKEA pieces that you might not realise you need in your home…
The KALLAX storage furniture series can be added to the floor and wall, meaning so much more functionality for any room in the house.
Who wouldn’t want this sleek, subtle design helping them out with storage in their modern bedroom?
This slim little design takes up very little space, yet makes a big difference in keeping your space free of clutter.
Personalised according to your needs and taste, for you decide the size, colour, style, sliding or hinged doors, and the interior to organise the inside.
It says ‘bookcase’, but you know you can shove just about anything in there, from framed photos and potted plants to keepsakes collected on your travels.
Available in various shapes and colours, this piece ensures a classic touch for any space, from bedroom and hallway to the study and living room.
Your dream kitchen is definitely possible with IKEA’s range of kitchen cabinets that are subtle, versatile and super functional. Choose the style which best suits your personal taste.
