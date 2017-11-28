Your browser is out-of-date.

​7 must-have IKEA furniture pieces for your home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Quarto Ikea, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Minimalist bedroom
No introductions are necessary when it comes to the Swedish brand specialising in ready-to-assemble furniture, kitchen appliances and home accessories. There is something truly unique about an IKEA design, whether it’s a bedside table for the bedroom or a floating shelf for the hallway – you know you are getting both style and functionality that’s going to make a massive difference to your home’s storage factor, regardless of which piece you purchase.

Let’s take a look at seven prime IKEA pieces that you might not realise you need in your home…

1. The KALLAX bookcase

Gärtnerhaus, 28 Grad Architektur GmbH 28 Grad Architektur GmbH Modern nursery/kids room
The KALLAX storage furniture series can be added to the floor and wall, meaning so much more functionality for any room in the house.

2. The MALM bed

Apartamento em São Bento, Interiores com alma Interiores com alma Modern style bedroom
Who wouldn’t want this sleek, subtle design helping them out with storage in their modern bedroom?

3. MALM chest of drawers

Quarto Ikea, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Minimalist bedroom
This slim little design takes up very little space, yet makes a big difference in keeping your space free of clutter.

4. The PAX wardrobe

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
Personalised according to your needs and taste, for you decide the size, colour, style, sliding or hinged doors, and the interior to organise the inside.

5. The BILLY bookcase

Une maison à Toulon, FLEURY ARCHITECTE FLEURY ARCHITECTE Classic style living room
It says ‘bookcase’, but you know you can shove just about anything in there, from framed photos and potted plants to keepsakes collected on your travels.

6. The HEMNES 3-drawer chest

DORMITORIO INFANTIL HUESCA, ANA SILVÁN ESTUDIO DE INTERIORISMO ANA SILVÁN ESTUDIO DE INTERIORISMO Nursery/kid's roomWardrobes & closets Wood White
Available in various shapes and colours, this piece ensures a classic touch for any space, from bedroom and hallway to the study and living room.

7. Kitchen cabinetry

cuisine-Agence KP, Agence KP Agence KP Modern kitchen Iron/Steel
Your dream kitchen is definitely possible with IKEA’s range of kitchen cabinets that are subtle, versatile and super functional. Choose the style which best suits your personal taste.

Want more inspiration? Enjoy these 42 pics of Scandinavian style with tricks for every room.

Trendy flooring ideas for your bedroom
Which IKEA pieces would you pick for your home?

