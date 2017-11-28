​7 must-have IKEA furniture pieces for your home

No introductions are necessary when it comes to the Swedish brand specialising in ready-to-assemble furniture, kitchen appliances and home accessories. There is something truly unique about an IKEA design, whether it’s a bedside table for the bedroom or a floating shelf for the hallway – you know you are getting both style and functionality that’s going to make a massive difference to your home’s storage factor, regardless of which piece you purchase.

Let’s take a look at seven prime IKEA pieces that you might not realise you need in your home…