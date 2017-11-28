Your browser is out-of-date.

​Give your bathroom a facelift with these easy (cheap) tricks

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Baltina House (Ginevra), studiodonizelli
Letting your bathroom flaunt a new look is (thankfully) not the most expensive project in the world. Don’t get us wrong, you can shred a budget quite nicely by opting for the best and most expensive features, but you can just as easily achieve beauty and charm in the same space by being clever with your décor, colours, patterns and other touches.

Like these seven style-up tricks that can be used in any bathroom, which can stretch even the tiniest of makeover budgets…

1. First of all, know what you want to achieve in your bathroom, then plan ahead.

KOLEJOWA, KAEL Architekci
2. For a gloomy space (and no budget for a new window), we recommend layered lighting (i.e. wall sconces, ceiling downlighters and a backlit mirror).

Ibiza-Style im Fischerhäuschen, Immotionelles
3. New faucets can give your entire sink/basin area a facelift.

Vanity unit homify
4. How about a splash of new colour / wallpaper / decals against that wall to insert some new charm?

Bathroom INAIN Interior Design
5. Don’t underestimate the importance of a few potted plants, which not only add greenery, but also freshens the air.

Wellness Bad, raumdeuter GbR
6. You don’t need to resort to robbing a bank for a new mirror – a cheap one in a unique shape (and with a nice frame) can make all the difference.

Ray Waschtisch, studio michael hilgers
7. Candles, oils, rolled-up towels, flowers – this is what hotels do to make their bathrooms look chic, so why not copy them?

Baltina House (Ginevra), studiodonizelli
What other cheap-yet-effective makeover tips can you think of?

