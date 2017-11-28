​Give your bathroom a facelift with these easy (cheap) tricks

Letting your bathroom flaunt a new look is (thankfully) not the most expensive project in the world. Don’t get us wrong, you can shred a budget quite nicely by opting for the best and most expensive features, but you can just as easily achieve beauty and charm in the same space by being clever with your décor, colours, patterns and other touches.

Like these seven style-up tricks that can be used in any bathroom, which can stretch even the tiniest of makeover budgets…