Pewwww! Natural remedies against bad smells

It's a common and irritating phenomenon for a house to be consumed by bad smells. The reasons vary for each house; poor ventilation, smoking, shoes, the fridge, humidity. The question is how to eliminate them?
One solution is to seek help from industrial cleaning products. However, in today’s article we will set aside the industrial and show you how to fight nasty doors with natural remedies. If they have worked so well for past generations, it follows they can be applied to our modern homes.
Your sidekick in the fight against nasty smells will be common sense. The house must be sufficiently ventilated, the floors should be clean, the kitchen sink shouldn't be brimming with unwashed dishes, the fridge should be devoid of rotten food and the bin emptied. Smokers should be aware by now that cigarette smoke will be absorbed by textiles.
Take notes and, as always, be inspired!
In the living room, as well as the bedroom, bad smells are often a product of bad habits. such as leaving windows closed when smoking. As a first step we recommend frequently washing textiles, such as curtains, sofa covers and carpets. If you omit this step the accumulated cigarette smoke will be absorbed by textiles thus leading to lingering bad odour.
Of course the easiest way to fight the cigarette smell is to smoke on the balcony or by the window… or quit the habit altogether. Nevertheless, you can ensure that the ashtray is frequently cleaned and pour a few drops of vinegar or coffee at the bottom until the smell disappears. As for the living room surfaces, they can be cleaned with a homemade solution of hot water and tea tree oil.
The kitchen is usually a room filled with delicious smells from gourmet delicacies but it can also be consumed by nasty smells.
Do you happen to have aprons that smell of garlic and onions? Well, just cut lemon slices and rub them on the smelly garments. Lemon has an absorption capacity that will remove bad smells without the need of chemical solutions. Similarly, you can use vinegar to clean everything in the kitchen. If you have jam jars that you want to repurpose, vinegar will help to eliminate the smell of jam.
For more great tips, don't miss: A Heavenly Clean And Shiny Kitchen.
The most unpleasant odours in the house are usually found in the bathroom. Especially with the absence of good ventilation, the accumulated moisture will only make matters worse. So, make sure that after a hot bath, you leave the windows and door open.
Tiles can be cleaned with cider vinegar mixed with hot water. If you have any pets that wander into the bathroom then it's recommended to disinfect frequently. You can use tee tree oil as it is both antibacterial and anti-fungal.
You should also pay attention to any mould on the walls. There are numerous natural remedies for mould, such as white vinegar, salt, baking soda and tea tree oil.
In the case of the fridge, expired products and unsealed leftovers are the main source of nasty smells. So, how do you conquer them?
An effective natural remedy is to peel a potato and put it in the fridge. It will work as an absorbent and must be changed every couple of days until the smell is gone.
A similar solution is coffee. Just place two spoonfuls in a bowl and place it in the fridge. In a matter of days the nasty smells will disappear. Of course, the best remedy against bad smells in the fridge it to empty it at least three times a year, throwing away expired food immediately and putting leftovers is airtight containers!
Finally, we will leave you with the dressing room.
Moths and moisture are usually the main bad smell villains in the wardrobe so you can use dried lavender sachets in the drawers and on the hangers. If the nasty smells persist, empty the drawers and wardrobe, pour hot soy milk on the surfaces, clean with water and let it dry.
As for shoes, the easiest way to counter bad smells is with baby powder. After every use, sprinkle some powder in the footwear and they will absorb sweat and accumulated moisture.