Pewwww! Natural remedies against bad smells

It's a common and irritating phenomenon for a house to be consumed by bad smells. The reasons vary for each house; poor ventilation, smoking, shoes, the fridge, humidity. The question is how to eliminate them?

One solution is to seek help from industrial cleaning products. However, in today’s article we will set aside the industrial and show you how to fight nasty doors with natural remedies. If they have worked so well for past generations, it follows they can be applied to our modern homes.

Your sidekick in the fight against nasty smells will be common sense. The house must be sufficiently ventilated, the floors should be clean, the kitchen sink shouldn't be brimming with unwashed dishes, the fridge should be devoid of rotten food and the bin emptied. Smokers should be aware by now that cigarette smoke will be absorbed by textiles.

