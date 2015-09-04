10 cool pink chairs

This kitchen has several pink chairs that turn a neutral kitchen into an extraordinary kitchen full of colour and style. The kitchen table has two sleek pink chairs. They are made of plastic which makes them look very modern. One of the chairs is a deep pink, the other is a lighter pink. Using two different shades adds more style into the kitchen and looks fresh. Finally at the opposite table there is a pink chair with a slight pattern. This pink chair plays with the two pink chairs at the dining table, and continues the look on this side of the kitchen. The end result is a kitchen that looks bright, airy and fresh with peeks of colour that add uniqueness.