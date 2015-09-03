Luxury office furniture can transform a room that is typically stale and boring into a room that will be hard to leave. From beautiful chairs, to grand tables, the furniture in an office can really make the room a regal, elegant setting that will quickly become the favourite room of a home. These 10 luxury office furniture design ideas will inspire anyone to take their home office to the next level of elegance.
This leather couch looks grand and extremely comfortable. There is an antique feel to it as the leather is a distressed brown. The backing of the couch is tufted, which always looks grand and elegant. The arms of the couch are high and curved, like the arms of a throne. Overall this is a great leather couch that combines luxury and comfort.
This modern desk looks luxurious and futuristic. It is made from a silver metal material and has an extremely unique shape. The top of the desk is an oval shape, while the base continues from that and is wide at first and slims down at the bottom. The desk reflects light, providing a cool effect in the room. The desk is ultra chic and unique with its out of the world luxury style.
Chairs can come in so many styles and add so much character to an office. This chair is no different. The luxury office furniture is made of tufted leather, which again looks very royal. The chair has an interesting shape, which gives off a retro feel. The back is super high and looks very comfortable. But it's the arms of the chair that really stand out, literally, as they emerge from the backing and kind of float forward. This makes the chair look one of a kind, and it definetly becomes the eye catching g piece of luxury furniture in this office.
Patternd furniture can add so much luxurious style to a room. These chairs certainly do. The two chairs start out with a luxurious, regal shape. They are large chairs with tufted backing, and are framed in a dark wood. The chairs both have a patterned fabric. One is a blue pattern and the other is red. Both patterns are elegant and match the large oriental rug, a great touch from the designer. The chairs look rich and grand, definetly finishing off the luxurious feel of the office.
This desk looks like a beautiful, luxurious piece of furniture as it is created with shades of brown. The desk is a small size, not taking up too much room and fitting perfectly under the stairs. The desk is made of wood, a rich brown shade that is outlined in a darker shade of brown. The front of the desk has five drawers, providing convenient storage while looking unique. The slim feet of the desk finishes off the look, ensuring this desk doesn't look overwhelming and instead is a great compliment to this luxury office.
For an unforgettable desk, this piece of luxury furniture nails it. The desk is ultra long and grand in size, becoming a great focal point in this office. The desk is made of a deep brown wood that has a vintage finish to it. There are unique patterns that frame the desk, adding to the style. Finally it is the legs of the desk that truly make the desk feel luxurious. The legs are a darker brown wood colour and have a grand clawed design, which takes this desk to over the top luxury.
Be modern and chic with office furniture by mixing up chair designs. These three chairs are different in design, yet together flow perfectly for a great modern luxury office. Two of the chairs are a rich, solid black with a traditional tufted backing that looks antique and luxurious. The third chair is an opposite of the first two in a way. It is made of plastic and has a great geometric pattern, it's base mainly being white with black outlines with peeks of blues, red and yellow. Together these chairs add so much unique style to this room, while looking luxurious. This chair scheme is perfect for anyone looking to blend modern style with luxury.
The most unique piece of furniture in this office is the beautiful, eye catching armoire in the corner of the room. The armoire is nothing short of fabulous. It has a pattern set on white, a lovely floral pattern that brings colour into the roo, the armoire is then outlined with a sea green colour which makes it pop even more. The designer chose to play with this green colour and pick it up in other areas of the office including the couch and desk. The armoire is tall with a grand design at the top. It is the perfect luxury office furniture piece.
Luxury style can also mean eclectic styles as seen in this really unique desk. The desk is made of two toned rich wood, which is beautiful in itself. But the design of the desk is truly one of a kind. The left side of the desk features three blocks stacked on top of each other, the bottom one being the largest. At the very bottom the block is rimmed in silver. Opposite this
leg is a cone leg. The cone is widest right under the table portion of the desk and its point hits the floor, rimmed in silver. This desk is truly unique and eclectic, perfect for anyone looking for something different for their home office.
This office feels like a traditional grand, luxurious office with its built in book shelves outfitted in dark wood walls. The desk too is made of the same colour wood as the walls, which is a nice continuity. The desk adds to the luxury feel of the room with its oval shape and carvings. At the front center of the desk is a small cut out that allows for storage of books and the like. The end result is a desk that is regal and luxurious, a perfect addition for this office.