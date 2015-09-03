Luxury office furniture

Luxury style can also mean eclectic styles as seen in this really unique desk. The desk is made of two toned rich wood, which is beautiful in itself. But the design of the desk is truly one of a kind. The left side of the desk features three blocks stacked on top of each other, the bottom one being the largest. At the very bottom the block is rimmed in silver. Opposite this leg is a cone leg. The cone is widest right under the table portion of the desk and its point hits the floor, rimmed in silver. This desk is truly unique and eclectic, perfect for anyone looking for something different for their home office.