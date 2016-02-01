A Waterfront House that Plays with Nature

We would like to present to you a project of phenomenal design. The villa, overseen by experts from Lab32 Architecten, achieves something out of the ordinary in an area of extraordinary beauty.

The strength of the project lies in the understanding of nature and the way the built form can change and interact within its context. Depending upon changing seasons, the villa can take on a different function and form, providing a unique living experience for the owners.

To top it all off, the architecture and interior design shines in its own right and will be sure to impress and excite.