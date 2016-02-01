A Waterfront House that Plays with Nature

We would like to present to you a project of phenomenal design. The villa, overseen by experts from Lab32 Architecten, achieves something out of the ordinary in an area of extraordinary beauty.
The strength of the project lies in the understanding of nature and the way the built form can change and interact within its context. Depending upon changing seasons, the villa can take on a different function and form, providing a unique living experience for the owners.
To top it all off, the architecture and interior design shines in its own right and will be sure to impress and excite.
Found in the village of Reeuwijk in the Netherlands, the home is built upon a small island and is surrounded by a fresh water lake. Since the home is located in an area of significant natural beauty, there were many planning controls in place that influenced the design.
The architecture the villa is of timeless minimalism, which would not look out of place in any of the world’s major metropolises. Though undoubtedly bold and beautiful, the home does not dominant the landscape and has been designed with a respectful arrangement of massing, height and materials.
In terms of plan, the architects chose to design the home as two separate but harmonious parts. Joining the two main parts is an open air courtyard that hosts six symmetrical planter boxes. The courtyard presents a powerful picture of design and we just love the simplicity. Beneath the ground is a basement garage that also provides a covered link between buildings.
The exterior of the house is completely modern with a symmetrical arrangement of both straight and curved forms. A stark white render and black powder coated framing come together to create a striking façade.
Huge floor-to-ceiling glazing has been chosen to ensure a visual balance was maintained, as well as promoting an open and transparent appearance.
The minimalist theme continues inside. We can spot in the distance the fresh water lake that you've heard so much about. The lake is always on show from the comfort of the living room. All the owners need to do is choose a seat.
A monochrome scheme gives the room height and further contributes to a sense of openness that has already been established by the windows.
The minimalist kitchen is located in the northern section of the house and has been incorporated into the home's broader open living floor plan. The kitchen island, which dominates the space, immediately draws the eye with its streamline design.
Behind we can see the wonderful seamless cabinets, which take on a charcoal grey shade.
Furnishing within the dining area maintains a consistent contemporary style, with all items balancing as a holistic collection.
The basement not only hosts the car garage but something far more exciting. A swimming pool with smart heating and cooling technology can be found. When it is too cold to go swimming in the lake there is always a pool waiting to be used. An outstanding feature of the pool is the underwater lighting that can be customised for a unique swimming experience.
