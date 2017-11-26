Enlarging your home with style and class

Deciding to take the plunge and add an extension to your home can be a major issue, but if you love your home and know that you are fast outgrowing it, you might not really have any other option. The good news is that there is a slew of amazing architects out there that are not only experienced, but also innovative and exciting and more than capable of designing you an extension for your wonderful family home that will make the neighbours seriously envious. Before you sign on the dotted line, however, come with us now as we give you the ultimate heads up as to all the issues you need to consider first! trust us; we're about to save you some serious time!
Think about why you need an extension and it will help you to really start to hone in on a suitable style. If you simply don't have enough seating, a simple sunny conservatory or orangery could work, but if bedrooms are in short supply, you're going to need something far more complex.
If you have an older property that has discernible heritage charm, whatever you do, make sure that your proposed extension won't overshadow the original house or contrast too starkly. There needs to be a nuance of continued design running throughout both or the finished building will be a mess.
Don;t go thinking that modern houses will just accept any old extension, as just like heritage homes, you need to make sure that you choose an extension that really works with your home. It doesn't have to match perfectly, but there needs to be common ground, even if you're looking to create a bold contrast. Harmony needs to be maintained.
A wonderful idea is to pick out a key feature of your original house and to mimic it in your new extension. Talk about bringing everything together perfectly! Here. you can see a new orangery with beautiful panelling, designed to work with a traditional cottage. Can you really say they don't look like the best of friends?
If you;re screaming at your screen that you want and need an extension but really don't have ANY room next to your house for one, how about a standalone guest annexe? You can simply pop one anywhere that you have space in your garden and not worry about it. Amazing, right?
Finally, if you really like the idea of adding an extension that is difficult to separate from your original house, it is possible, if you simply repeat the formula. This means choosing the same window styles, render and exterior colour, in a bid to make the join hard to actually spot. Don't you love this apricot dream home, complete with amazing extension?
For more extension inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Sensational Undetectable Extension.