Enlarging your home with style and class

Finally, if you really like the idea of adding an extension that is difficult to separate from your original house, it is possible, if you simply repeat the formula. This means choosing the same window styles, render and exterior colour, in a bid to make the join hard to actually spot. Don't you love this apricot dream home, complete with amazing extension?

For more extension inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Sensational Undetectable Extension.