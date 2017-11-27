Trendy flooring ideas for your bedroom

You don't need to save all the really cool and trendy touches for your public rooms, such as guest-ready living rooms, as your boudoir will definitely appreciate a little fashionable flooring! More than that, who really wants a bland main bedroom that doesn't feel as though it has been crafted by the hands of a master interior designer? We know we want to get to grips with some seriously stylish and fashionable floors, so come with us now and see which of these options really appeals to you! You never know, you might be ripping out your carpet this weekend!
Warm underfoot, smooth and classically good looking, natural wood is a perfect choice for your bedroom floor as it will never go out of style. You can accessorise it really easily as well.
Polished stone gives you a really sleek finish but for a bedroom, we would advise some underfloor heating as well. Imagine stepping onto polished stone in December! Ouch!
If you love the look of shiny stone but have a little problem with the edges of tiles being visible, we think this will be the perfect solution for you! Poured similarly to concrete and tamped to a sleek finish, it is so elegant. Again, underfloor heating is recommended.
Speaking of concrete, polished floors have really exploded in terms of popularity! Offering a neutral basis for the rest of your room, there is also a rather fun industrial quality to the finished aesthetic.
How about choosing a floor that will work with your budget and then accessorising with a suitably large and luxurious rug? Always be sure to anchor it down under your bed, for a more designer look.
If you can't make your mind up between two materials, could you be tempted to get create and combine them? You could have once material under your bed, almost as a plinth, and another everywhere else, for a real hybrid design.
Mixing and matching your rugs and mats is a great way to give your feet a little textural diversity. Think about having a fluffy rug, maybe something is a rough jute and even a simple cotton number too.
For more flooring inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Creative home flooring solutions.