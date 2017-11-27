Your browser is out-of-date.

Trendy flooring ideas for your bedroom

kleine Musterwohnung in türkis/orange, Karin Armbrust Karin Armbrust Country style bedroom
You don't need to save all the really cool and trendy touches for your public rooms, such as guest-ready living rooms, as your boudoir will definitely appreciate a little fashionable flooring! More than that, who really wants a bland main bedroom that doesn't feel as though it has been crafted by the hands of a master interior designer? We know we want to get to grips with some seriously stylish and fashionable floors, so come with us now and see which of these options really appeals to you! You never know, you might be ripping out your carpet this weekend!

1. Natural wood.

kleine Musterwohnung in türkis/orange, Karin Armbrust Karin Armbrust Country style bedroom
Karin Armbrust

Karin Armbrust
Karin Armbrust
Karin Armbrust

Warm underfoot, smooth and classically good looking, natural wood is a perfect choice for your bedroom floor as it will never go out of style. You can accessorise it really easily as well.

2. Polished stone.

Staging einer Villa zum Verkauf, Home Staging Gabriela Überla Home Staging Gabriela Überla Classic style bedroom
Home Staging Gabriela Überla

Home Staging Gabriela Überla
Home Staging Gabriela Überla
Home Staging Gabriela Überla

Polished stone gives you a really sleek finish but for a bedroom, we would advise some underfloor heating as well. Imagine stepping onto polished stone in December! Ouch!

3. Polished screed.

Villa mit Meerblick in Port Andratx, Element 5 Mallorca S.L.U. Element 5 Mallorca S.L.U. Modern style bedroom
Element 5 Mallorca S.L.U.

Element 5 Mallorca S.L.U.
Element 5 Mallorca S.L.U.
Element 5 Mallorca S.L.U.

If you love the look of shiny stone but have a little problem with the edges of tiles being visible, we think this will be the perfect solution for you! Poured similarly to concrete and tamped to a sleek finish, it is so elegant. Again, underfloor heating is recommended.

4. Smooth concrete.

Main space homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

Main space

homify
homify
homify

Speaking of concrete, polished floors have really exploded in terms of popularity! Offering a neutral basis for the rest of your room, there is also a rather fun industrial quality to the finished aesthetic.

5. Fluffy rugs.

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

How about choosing a floor that will work with your budget and then accessorising with a suitably large and luxurious rug? Always be sure to anchor it down under your bed, for a more designer look.

6. Two materials combined.

Musterhaus Falkenberg 139, Skapetze Lichtmacher Skapetze Lichtmacher Modern style bedroom
Skapetze Lichtmacher

Musterhaus Falkenberg 139

Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

If you can't make your mind up between two materials, could you be tempted to get create and combine them? You could have once material under your bed, almost as a plinth, and another everywhere else, for a real hybrid design.

7. A little textural fun.

OH BERLIN BOY, VINTAGENCY VINTAGENCY Modern style bedroom
VINTAGENCY

VINTAGENCY
VINTAGENCY
VINTAGENCY

Mixing and matching your rugs and mats is a great way to give your feet a little textural diversity. Think about having a fluffy rug, maybe something is a rough jute and even a simple cotton number too.

For more flooring inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Creative home flooring solutions.

Is your bedroom flooring shown here? Which did you choose?

