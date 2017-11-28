Your browser is out-of-date.

How to get amazing garden results with little effort

press profile homify
Gartenscheren und Accesoires der englischen Manufaktur Bradley's
well-crafted and pretty garden is an endless joy, but it can also tale a lot of work and money to get right, unless you have access to some really handy tips and tricks! Now that winter is very much on the way, we need to start looking ahead to next spring, which means garden prep and planning needs to be happening right now! Come with us as we tell you how to really get to grips with your garden, without sacrificing every moment of your free time and your entire bank account to the cause.

Know your soil type.

MOMENTO CATARTICO
It's definitely worth getting your soil tested, to discover the pH levels. This will explain why certain plant varieties won;t grow as well as others and from there, you can make more informed decisions as to what you're going to plant. pH testing kits can be bought from local garden centres.

Stay on top of the weeds.

Pflanzplanung Hotelzufahrt Chiemsee
You can't have a relaxing and beautiful garden if it is being overrun by weeds! With that in mind, you always need to stay on top of the weeding. Try to just do little and often and, if you're setting up new bed, use weed liners to prevent as many growing in the first place.

Do it yourself instead of calling a gardener.

​Ein Garten mit Geschichte
It can be tempting to call a professional gardener in to tackle your garden for you but this is always a big expense. If you are trying to keep a tight grip on your budget, you will be far better off tending your garden yourself and asking for some professional help when you have particular projects in mind, such as a new pergola.

Keep the lawn edges neat and tidy.

Hausgarten Wagner - "Sylter Garten"
A major thing that gives away a garden as being  a little unkempt or too much work is a tatty lawn edge and that simply won't do! If you can't face strimming regularly, at least edge the lawn with sturdy materials, such as small boulders. It will make a real difference.

Get the watering situation under control.

Sommergarten
Setting yourself reminders to water your garden will work well if you only have a few pots and planters to worry about, but if there are more things to contend with than a charming little terrace display, it could be time to call in a sprinkler system. It just takes all the effort out of things and won't ever overwater either!

Use lots of materials to create a neat look.

See through planting
See through planting

Finishing your beds and pathways neatly is what will elevate a garden to a far higher plane of pretty, which is why mulch, bark chippings and gravel should always be in your gardening arsenal! Anything that looks a little scruffy can simply be covered over and finished nicely.

Invest in quality tools.

Gartenscheren und Accesoires der englischen Manufaktur Bradley's
Finally, remember these words of wisdom: if you buy cheap, you buy twice. Investing in quality hand tools for tackling your garden with will never be a waste of money and will actively make your maintenance tasks easier to handle. 

For more garden tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Low-maintenance garden ideas.

​Do you know how to rid your home of pollutants?
Are you in the mood to prep your garden for winter?

