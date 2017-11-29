Dust mites: know your enemy!

If there's one household pest that you need to try and get rid of, it's dust mites! Any respected cleaner will tell you that dust mites are not something to simply shrug off and ignore, as they can actually cause serious illness for you and your family. That's why we are going to tell you everything you need to know about these nasty uninvited guests, so you can defeat your enemy with ease! From keeping your beloved master bedroom clean and clear through to a classic and mite-free living room, we've got all the advice you need, right here!
The answer to this is simple, but the implications are very far-reaching, as dust mites live in textiles. This means that anything made of fabric could be harbouring these nasty little critters. From rugs and cushions through to sofas and best, everything could have dust mites in them!
Allergic symptoms are really common when you've come into contact with dust mites. Expect things such as teary or itchy eyes, sneezing, and even flare ups of skin conditions. In really bad cases, dust mites can cause respiratory distress, especially in people that already have conditions such as asthma. Allergy testing at your GP surgery might be a good option.
Heat and moisture are what dust mites love, so your bed is an ideal breeding ground for them. You can counteract the issue by selecting a specifically hypoallergenic bed, or by using special allergy bed linen, which goes under your decorative covers. These trap the mite droppings and prevent them form coming into contact with you. Also, you need to ventilate your room properly, turn your mattress regularly and, we recommend vacuuming the mattress too.
The fewer soft furnishings you have, the less likely you are to invite dust mites into your home, so do you really need all those throws, cushions and rugs? Bear in mind that your little ones' toys will also be at risk, but you can either give them a high temperature wash or pop them in the freezer to send the mites packing!
Ventilating your home properly is a key part of any cleaning regime, but especially when you are focussing on getting rid of dust mites! A regular blast of refreshing cool air will really help to prevent nasties from setting up home in your house and will get any bad odours out as well.
Any smooth flooring options, such as stone or concrete, will need a wet wash twice a week, just to be sure that nothing is settling in for the long haul, but for more fluffy carpets and rugs, your only option is a lot of vacuuming. Use a Hepa filter in your machine, to be sure that you trap all the allergens.
You might not ever think about dust mites on holiday, but if you are proven to be an allergy sufferer, you need to account for that everywhere you go! Look for hotels that specifically cater to allergy sufferers, as yes, many do, plus, did you know that altitude can help? Anything above 1200 metres high will be free and clear of dust mites, as they can't survive there. Mountains, here we come!
For more cleaning tips, take a look at this Ideabook: The foolproof cleaning schedule that will have your home gleaming!