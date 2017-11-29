Dust mites: know your enemy!

You might not ever think about dust mites on holiday, but if you are proven to be an allergy sufferer, you need to account for that everywhere you go! Look for hotels that specifically cater to allergy sufferers, as yes, many do, plus, did you know that altitude can help? Anything above 1200 metres high will be free and clear of dust mites, as they can't survive there. Mountains, here we come!

