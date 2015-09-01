Modern track lights

This kitchen is ultra sleek, minimalist and clean with its sharp lines and the track lights do not disappoint. The lights are placed on a slanted wall, above two windows. This is a cool placement choice, as there is natural light and artificial light coming from the same area, both playing with each other to bring in optimal, grand light into the space. The tracking is a thin metal, and there are five small lights that are attached. The lights hold close to the tracking and highlight the kitchen table area. Placing them on the slanted wall crested a more attention grabbing setting, overall bringing much light and style into the area.