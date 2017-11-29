Your browser is out-of-date.

​Lighting tips for your halls and foyers

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Wangentreppe Düsseldorf, lifestyle-treppen.de lifestyle-treppen.de Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Wood
Loading admin actions …

It’s a sad fact that far too many people still view lighting in corridors, hallways, foyers and stairwells as simple little fixtures that aren’t really required. Really? How does a wall sconce next to a staircase differ from one in the kitchen, for example? Both are meant to provide adequate illumination, and both can be used as prime décor pieces.

But how do you get creative with your lighting sources in these ‘in-between’ spaces? And, more importantly, how do you refrain from overlighting these areas (gloomy is bad, yet you also don’t want to blind yourselves or your guests)?

By looking at these tips…

1. Soft reflections

Faltwerktreppe Sankt Augustin, lifestyle-treppen.de lifestyle-treppen.de Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood
lifestyle-treppen.de

lifestyle-treppen.de
lifestyle-treppen.de
lifestyle-treppen.de

Any surface which reflects a light source and helps the light to bounce around is good, which means stocking up on mirrors, glass, stainless steel, etc. But please don’t go overboard with these surfaces, as the end result will be too blinding.

2. Mix in natural lighting

Wangentreppe Düsseldorf, lifestyle-treppen.de lifestyle-treppen.de Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Wood
lifestyle-treppen.de

lifestyle-treppen.de
lifestyle-treppen.de
lifestyle-treppen.de

If you have a window in/near these ‘in-between’ areas, consider yourself extremely lucky, for nothing beats good natural lighting flooding indoors.

Draw back those drapes and allow a bit of sunshine to filter inside, helping to cast a pleasant glow, at least during the day.

3. Get creative with your colours

Rockside, Polzeath, Cornwall, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Trewin Design Architects

Rockside, Polzeath, Cornwall

Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects

Soft and neutral colours are friends with lighting, as they complement one another and help to make any space seem more open and visually spacious.

Here is where we recommend you bring in more whites, off-whites, soft greys, beiges, etc. 

See these 10 great colours to paint your small living room walls.

4. Focus on a space

Departamento Altus , Hansi Arquitectura Hansi Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Hansi Arquitectura

Hansi Arquitectura
Hansi Arquitectura
Hansi Arquitectura

By all means, get creative by playing with different lighting sources and placing focus on a specific area, such as a striking piece of wall art, a credenza against the wall, the beautiful rug leading towards the staircase, etc.

5. Keep safety in mind

Wangentreppe Magdeburg, lifestyle-treppen.de lifestyle-treppen.de Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Wood
lifestyle-treppen.de

lifestyle-treppen.de
lifestyle-treppen.de
lifestyle-treppen.de

Any space still needs to be practical, which is why ample lighting for a staircase is crucial.

6. Remember your style

Bertus residency, Diego Alonso designs Diego Alonso designs Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Diego Alonso designs

Diego Alonso designs
Diego Alonso designs
Diego Alonso designs

There’s no reason why your hallway/staircase lighting needs to differ from the rest of your indoor lighting. If your interior style is modern, stick with modern downlighters. Or opt for classic wall sconces if your home is more of a comfy, classy type.

7. Keep proportions in mind

Faltwerktreppe Passau, lifestyle-treppen.de lifestyle-treppen.de Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood
lifestyle-treppen.de

lifestyle-treppen.de
lifestyle-treppen.de
lifestyle-treppen.de

Lighting fixtures can catch attention, sure, but they don’t need to dominate a space. If, for example, the chandelier above your staircase is too big and too bright, then something’s off.

Let all individual pieces (your lighting, décor, furnishings, etc.) complement one another instead of vying for attention.

8. Bring in the view

Villa S, BESPOKE GmbH // Interior Design & Production BESPOKE GmbH // Interior Design & Production Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
BESPOKE GmbH // Interior Design &amp; Production

BESPOKE GmbH // Interior Design & Production
BESPOKE GmbH // Interior Design &amp; Production
BESPOKE GmbH // Interior Design & Production

Remember what we said in tip no. 2 about natural lighting? Well, if aforesaid window can manage to bring in a beautiful view in addition to an abundance of natural lighting, then you’re really hit the jackpot. 

See if it’s possible to enlarge (or insert) a window or skylight to cast some more glow indoors. 

Next up: The bright guide to porch lighting.

How will you be adding some dazzle (but not too much) to your hallways and stairwells?

