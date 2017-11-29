​Lighting tips for your halls and foyers

It’s a sad fact that far too many people still view lighting in corridors, hallways, foyers and stairwells as simple little fixtures that aren’t really required. Really? How does a wall sconce next to a staircase differ from one in the kitchen, for example? Both are meant to provide adequate illumination, and both can be used as prime décor pieces.
But how do you get creative with your lighting sources in these ‘in-between’ spaces? And, more importantly, how do you refrain from overlighting these areas (gloomy is bad, yet you also don’t want to blind yourselves or your guests)?
By looking at these tips…
Any surface which reflects a light source and helps the light to bounce around is good, which means stocking up on mirrors, glass, stainless steel, etc. But please don’t go overboard with these surfaces, as the end result will be too blinding.
If you have a window in/near these ‘in-between’ areas, consider yourself extremely lucky, for nothing beats good natural lighting flooding indoors.
Draw back those drapes and allow a bit of sunshine to filter inside, helping to cast a pleasant glow, at least during the day.
Soft and neutral colours are friends with lighting, as they complement one another and help to make any space seem more open and visually spacious.
Here is where we recommend you bring in more whites, off-whites, soft greys, beiges, etc.
By all means, get creative by playing with different lighting sources and placing focus on a specific area, such as a striking piece of wall art, a credenza against the wall, the beautiful rug leading towards the staircase, etc.
Any space still needs to be practical, which is why ample lighting for a staircase is crucial.
There’s no reason why your hallway/staircase lighting needs to differ from the rest of your indoor lighting. If your interior style is modern, stick with modern downlighters. Or opt for classic wall sconces if your home is more of a comfy, classy type.
Lighting fixtures can catch attention, sure, but they don’t need to dominate a space. If, for example, the chandelier above your staircase is too big and too bright, then something’s off.
Let all individual pieces (your lighting, décor, furnishings, etc.) complement one another instead of vying for attention.
Remember what we said in tip no. 2 about natural lighting? Well, if aforesaid window can manage to bring in a beautiful view in addition to an abundance of natural lighting, then you’re really hit the jackpot.
See if it’s possible to enlarge (or insert) a window or skylight to cast some more glow indoors.
