​Lighting tips for your halls and foyers

It’s a sad fact that far too many people still view lighting in corridors, hallways, foyers and stairwells as simple little fixtures that aren’t really required. Really? How does a wall sconce next to a staircase differ from one in the kitchen, for example? Both are meant to provide adequate illumination, and both can be used as prime décor pieces.

But how do you get creative with your lighting sources in these ‘in-between’ spaces? And, more importantly, how do you refrain from overlighting these areas (gloomy is bad, yet you also don’t want to blind yourselves or your guests)?

By looking at these tips…