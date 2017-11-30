​49 garden fences ripe for the picking

Here on homify we are all about exterior beauty – and that doesn’t make us shallow at all, as we all know how important it is for one’s surroundings (from the living room to the patio) to flaunt a beautiful look.

And speaking of exterior beauty, today we want to move to the outside and take a peek at stylish alternative ways when it comes to fences, whether it’s a quaint little set surrounding your veggie garden, or that strong and sturdy security fence keeping your nosey neighbours at bay.

There’s a range of options here in a variety of styles and materials (not to mention colours, motifs and textures), which means you will definitely find the ideal fence design to suit your home.

Some of the ideas you’ll gather here include:

• Bamboo cut to size for a rustic touch

• Gabions ensuring a completely opaque look

• Decking planks

• Decorative cinder blocks

• Natural picket fence (and no, they don’t have to be white if you don’t want them to be)

• Glass panels, and more!

Let’s get inspired…