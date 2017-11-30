Your browser is out-of-date.

​49 garden fences ripe for the picking

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern garden
Here on homify we are all about exterior beauty – and that doesn’t make us shallow at all, as we all know how important it is for one’s surroundings (from the living room to the patio) to flaunt a beautiful look.

And speaking of exterior beauty, today we want to move to the outside and take a peek at stylish alternative ways when it comes to fences, whether it’s a quaint little set surrounding your veggie garden, or that strong and sturdy security fence keeping your nosey neighbours at bay.

There’s a range of options here in a variety of styles and materials (not to mention colours, motifs and textures), which means you will definitely find the ideal fence design to suit your home.

Some of the ideas you’ll gather here include: 

• Bamboo cut to size for a rustic touch 

• Gabions ensuring a completely opaque look 

• Decking planks 

• Decorative cinder blocks 

• Natural picket fence (and no, they don’t have to be white if you don’t want them to be) 

• Glass panels, and more!

Let’s get inspired…

1

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions GardenFencing & walls
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

2

HOME STAGING EXTÉRIEUR OU L'ART DE BIEN VENDRE SON BIEN IMMOBILIER, SEVEN GARDEN SEVEN GARDEN Modern garden
SEVEN GARDEN

SEVEN GARDEN
SEVEN GARDEN
SEVEN GARDEN

3

East Dulwich 1 Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd Modern houses Glass Black modern loft,contemporary design,glazed dormer,kitchen extension,industrial,herringbone floor,timber fence,glazed extension,modern extension,london kitchen,extension,east dulwich
Proctor &amp; Co. Architecture Ltd

East Dulwich 1

Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd
Proctor &amp; Co. Architecture Ltd
Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd

4

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

5

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Minimalist style garden
Bolans Architects

Narbonne Avenue Clapham

Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects

6

Canopy Lane Aralia Minimalist style garden Iron/Steel White
Aralia

Canopy Lane

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

7

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite artificial lawn,eco deck,simple garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Small, low maintenance garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

8

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions GardenFencing & walls
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

9

Climbing Frame for Smaller Garden Selwood Products Ltd Minimalist style garden
Selwood Products Ltd

Climbing Frame for Smaller Garden

Selwood Products Ltd
Selwood Products Ltd
Selwood Products Ltd

10

Ed's Shed, Ed Reeve Ed Reeve Minimalist style garden
Ed Reeve

Ed's Shed

Ed Reeve
Ed Reeve
Ed Reeve

11

Country Family Garden With Oriental Water Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Country style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Country Family Garden With Oriental Water Garden

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

12

Quercus Raised Beds -Extra Space in a small garden, Quercus UK Ltd Quercus UK Ltd Country style garden
Quercus UK Ltd

Quercus Raised Beds -Extra Space in a small garden

Quercus UK Ltd
Quercus UK Ltd
Quercus UK Ltd

13

Traditional Garden, Unique Landscapes Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Unique Landscapes

Traditional Garden

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

14

Bossington House, Adisham Kent, Lee Evans Partnership Lee Evans Partnership Country style garden
Lee Evans Partnership

Bossington House, Adisham Kent

Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership

15

Ayrshire outdoor living, Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Modern garden Sandstone
Lithic Fire

Ayrshire outdoor living

Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire

16

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

17

Garden - Canary Wharf, Millennium Interior Designers Millennium Interior Designers Modern garden
Millennium Interior Designers

Garden—Canary Wharf

Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers

18

Featherbrook House, PKA Architects Ltd PKA Architects Ltd Modern garden
PKA Architects Ltd

Featherbrook House

PKA Architects Ltd
PKA Architects Ltd
PKA Architects Ltd

19

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern garden
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

20

Lawn Perfect Stays Modern garden
Perfect Stays

Lawn

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

21

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

22

Brackenbury House, Neil Dusheiko Architects Neil Dusheiko Architects Modern garden
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Brackenbury House

Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects

23

Stainless Steel Fence Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: GardenAccessories & decoration
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Stainless Steel Fence

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

24

Ogrodzenia realizacje, Nive Nive GardenFencing & walls Aluminium/Zinc Grey
Nive

Nive
Nive
Nive

25

Bramy i furtki PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

26

Kratki ogrodowe PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

27

homify GardenFencing & walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

28

homify GardenFencing & walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

29

homify GardenFencing & walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

30

homify GardenFencing & walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

31

Realizacja ogrodzenia 20, Armet Armet GardenFencing & walls
Armet

Armet
Armet
Armet

32

Realizacja ogrodzenia 16, Armet Armet GardenFencing & walls
Armet

Armet
Armet
Armet

33

Nowoczesny wzór ogrodzenia Firmy SOLMET, SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport
SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport

SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport
SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport
SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport

34

Realizacja ogrodzenia 15, Armet Armet
Armet

Armet
Armet
Armet

35

Holzzäune, meingartenversand.de meingartenversand.de GardenFencing & walls
meingartenversand.de

meingartenversand.de
meingartenversand.de
meingartenversand.de

36

Taras drewniany w Cigacicach k. Zielonej Góry, PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

37

Realizacja ogrodzenia 10, Armet Armet GardenFencing & walls
Armet

Armet
Armet
Armet

38

homify GardenFencing & walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

39

カンナキュートと仔猫のお庭, 株式会社エクスリーフ 株式会社エクスリーフ GardenPlants & flowers Bricks Wood effect
株式会社エクスリーフ

株式会社エクスリーフ
株式会社エクスリーフ
株式会社エクスリーフ

40

Ganz nach belieben selber gestalten!, Triumph-Zaunsysteme Triumph-Zaunsysteme Classic style garden
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

41

Die Vielfallt der Zäune, Triumph-Zaunsysteme Triumph-Zaunsysteme GardenFencing & walls
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

42

Die Vielfallt der Zäune, Triumph-Zaunsysteme Triumph-Zaunsysteme GardenFencing & walls
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

43

Holzzäune, meingartenversand.de meingartenversand.de GardenFencing & walls
meingartenversand.de

meingartenversand.de
meingartenversand.de
meingartenversand.de

44

ハートのレンガアプローチ, 株式会社エクスリーフ 株式会社エクスリーフ GardenFencing & walls Plastic White
株式会社エクスリーフ

株式会社エクスリーフ
株式会社エクスリーフ
株式会社エクスリーフ

45

Holzzäune, meingartenversand.de meingartenversand.de GardenFencing & walls
meingartenversand.de

meingartenversand.de
meingartenversand.de
meingartenversand.de

46

individuelle Zaunsysteme, Triumph-Zaunsysteme Triumph-Zaunsysteme GardenFencing & walls
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

47

Casa Habitación. Amézquita Córdova, 810 Arquitectos 810 Arquitectos Modern houses
810 Arquitectos

810 Arquitectos
810 Arquitectos
810 Arquitectos

48

Pabellón 3e, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern houses
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

49

HUARAZ 14, [TT ARQUITECTOS] [TT ARQUITECTOS] Modern houses
[TT ARQUITECTOS]

[TT ARQUITECTOS]
[TT ARQUITECTOS]
[TT ARQUITECTOS]

Since we’re outdoors, we might as well have a look at these 5 perfect patio designs for British gardens.

Feeling inspired? Which fence(s) will look great in your yard?

