​How does your birth month influence your home’s style?

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
France Kvartal Apartment, Space Options Space Options Eclectic style living room
The look and style of your living space (and obviously how you choose to live in that space) is most often than not dictated by your personality. But what dictates your personality? Your heritage? How you were raised? Does it go way deep into your DNA, or does something as simple as your birthday influence what you will be like as a person? 

Not all of us put stock into our zodiac signs, but you can’t deny that it makes for some pretty interesting reading. And just in case you’re up for a good read (or are firmly devoted to what your sign predicts), let’s see how the month you were born in manages to influence your home’s design and décor…

January

Living Room in Holiday Home Dupere Interior Design Eclectic style living room
Dupere Interior Design

Living Room in Holiday Home

Dupere Interior Design
Dupere Interior Design
Dupere Interior Design

You have quite the imagination and batch of creativity inside you. You tend to get excited about your goals, which is why you put extra effort into what you want to achieve. You also love to entertain others. 

Your home is filled with art made by yourself, and there are always new hobbies and projects going on somewhere in your house.

February

Blue Moorings, Dartmouth | Devon, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Eclectic style bedroom bedroom,copper,leather,holiday home,sea views,balcony
Perfect Stays

Blue Moorings, Dartmouth | Devon

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Others perceive you as a little offbeat and shy, but you prefer the term “artistic”. You’re more sensitive and compassionate than the average person, but can be a bit forgetful at times. 

Your home is all about cosiness and comfort, with eclectic-style décor. And don’t be surprised to discover reminder notes here and there telling you to stay focused.

March

Urban Scandinavian Home, Urbanology Designs Urbanology Designs Scandinavian style study/office
Urbanology Designs

Urbanology Designs
Urbanology Designs
Urbanology Designs

While you can daydream fantastically, you are quite the go-getter. You get the job done, but sometimes act impulsively. You also believe that work should be completed now, so that you can rest later. 

There is definitely a home office in your house (even if it’s just a little nook) with a mood board to keep you inspired. And your bathroom will show off a collection of soaps and scents to help you de-stress.

April

Kensington Town House, London Home Staging Ltd London Home Staging Ltd Modern dining room
London Home Staging Ltd

Kensington Town House

London Home Staging Ltd
London Home Staging Ltd
London Home Staging Ltd

You are great at leading others; even though you have strong opinions and can be seen as a bit aggressive, others know you also have a funny side and are dependable. 

You enjoy a clean, well-coordinated modern style in your home with not a lot of art, yet the few pieces you do possess are treasured.

May

France Kvartal Space Options Eclectic style living room interior design,interior,design,space options,apartment design,livingroom fotos,best interior design,anfilova,boconcept,fireplace,grey walls,mirror
Space Options

France Kvartal

Space Options
Space Options
Space Options

You are clever, empathetic, and can adapt perfectly to any situation. You are also quite the extrovert and tend to keep going until you burn out. Learn how to balance! 

Your home showcases a mixing of styles. And either you’re never home (out socialising with others), or there’s constant company having a good time at your place.

June

Living Room RBD Architecture & Interiors Classic style living room living room,rugs,blue rugs,purewool rugs,occasional chairs,fireplace,coffee table,accessories
RBD Architecture &amp; Interiors

Living Room

RBD Architecture & Interiors
RBD Architecture &amp; Interiors
RBD Architecture & Interiors

You stay active and seek mental stimulation. While being sensitive and inspirational, your brain tends to switch off occasionally. 

Your home shows off the art and décor that inspire you, as well as games and activities that keep you busy. It’s mostly clean, but here and there might be scattered a few elements that haven’t been picked up yet – you’ll get to them soon enough.

July

Luxury London penthouse, Alex Maguire Photography Alex Maguire Photography Modern style bedroom
Alex Maguire Photography

Luxury London penthouse

Alex Maguire Photography
Alex Maguire Photography
Alex Maguire Photography

You might have grown up a bit shy, yet there’s a side to you that relishes drama and leans towards being self-involved – take the time to self-reflect. You are highly creative, passionate and expressive.

Your home is your safe space where you spend lots of time resting and recuperating. There’s usually an unfinished project somewhere as well, seeing as your creativity is in constant motion.

August

Norfolk Vicarage NAKED Kitchens Country style kitchen Wood Grey cabinets,solid oak,cupboards,storage,prep area,family kitchen,classic,island,carrara quartz,stools
NAKED Kitchens

Norfolk Vicarage

NAKED Kitchens
NAKED Kitchens
NAKED Kitchens

You work hard and it’s all about success, but you also stay positive and optimistic. Others are drawn to you, for you make a terrific leader. 

You tend to have company over all the time, which is not surprising as you are a natural-born host. That’s why you also spend a lot of time making your home a clean, warm and welcoming environment.

September

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Minimalist living room
Bolans Architects

Narbonne Avenue Clapham

Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects

The perfectionist that’s perfectly detail-oriented! Your nerves, however, tend to get the best of you. You can also be a little superficial sometimes, yet not in a bad way – you just like the beautiful things in life. 

At home, you focus a lot on moving and changing things so that your décor and possessions are just perfect.

October

Ombre Pixers Scandinavian style living room Turquoise ombre,wall mural,watercolor,blue,wallpaper
Pixers

Ombre

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

You are known for your big and bold personality. Others find you intellectual and charming (if not a little sarcastic at times). Don’t forget to relax now and again – you need it! 

Your home tends to get messy simply because you don’t have the time to clean – you’re always working late and socialising as much as possible.

November

Office Graham D Holland Classic style study/office
Graham D Holland

Office

Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland

You are stubborn, aggressive and have quite the rebellious streak in you, but are also passionate about achieving your goals. Others find you fearless and often funny. You need to feel free, regardless of where you are. 

Your home is where you are 100% you – your décor shows off your unique personality and you live by your own rules. You’ll get to your chores and other projects when you get to them.

December

Private Residence, Steyn City, Fourways, Gauteng, South Africa, Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd Colonial style living room
Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd

Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd
Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd
Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd

Known as the happy-go-lucky type, you are also reliable and responsible. You are very loyal to your loved ones, but can be closed off from new experiences. .

Your home needs to feel comfortable and inviting, and while you usually have guests over, they tend to be family and close friends – that’s why you focus more on setting up the right ambience than about a spotless space. 

Ever wondered Which paint colour is perfect for your Zodiac sign? Find out now…

So, does your birth month coincide with your home’s style?

