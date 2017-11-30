​How does your birth month influence your home’s style?

The look and style of your living space (and obviously how you choose to live in that space) is most often than not dictated by your personality. But what dictates your personality? Your heritage? How you were raised? Does it go way deep into your DNA, or does something as simple as your birthday influence what you will be like as a person?
Not all of us put stock into our zodiac signs, but you can’t deny that it makes for some pretty interesting reading. And just in case you’re up for a good read (or are firmly devoted to what your sign predicts), let’s see how the month you were born in manages to influence your home’s design and décor…
You have quite the imagination and batch of creativity inside you. You tend to get excited about your goals, which is why you put extra effort into what you want to achieve. You also love to entertain others.
Your home is filled with art made by yourself, and there are always new hobbies and projects going on somewhere in your house.
Others perceive you as a little offbeat and shy, but you prefer the term “artistic”. You’re more sensitive and compassionate than the average person, but can be a bit forgetful at times.
Your home is all about cosiness and comfort, with eclectic-style décor. And don’t be surprised to discover reminder notes here and there telling you to stay focused.
While you can daydream fantastically, you are quite the go-getter. You get the job done, but sometimes act impulsively. You also believe that work should be completed now, so that you can rest later.
There is definitely a home office in your house (even if it’s just a little nook) with a mood board to keep you inspired. And your bathroom will show off a collection of soaps and scents to help you de-stress.
You are great at leading others; even though you have strong opinions and can be seen as a bit aggressive, others know you also have a funny side and are dependable.
You enjoy a clean, well-coordinated modern style in your home with not a lot of art, yet the few pieces you do possess are treasured.
You are clever, empathetic, and can adapt perfectly to any situation. You are also quite the extrovert and tend to keep going until you burn out. Learn how to balance!
Your home showcases a mixing of styles. And either you’re never home (out socialising with others), or there’s constant company having a good time at your place.
You stay active and seek mental stimulation. While being sensitive and inspirational, your brain tends to switch off occasionally.
Your home shows off the art and décor that inspire you, as well as games and activities that keep you busy. It’s mostly clean, but here and there might be scattered a few elements that haven’t been picked up yet – you’ll get to them soon enough.
You might have grown up a bit shy, yet there’s a side to you that relishes drama and leans towards being self-involved – take the time to self-reflect. You are highly creative, passionate and expressive.
Your home is your safe space where you spend lots of time resting and recuperating. There’s usually an unfinished project somewhere as well, seeing as your creativity is in constant motion.
You work hard and it’s all about success, but you also stay positive and optimistic. Others are drawn to you, for you make a terrific leader.
You tend to have company over all the time, which is not surprising as you are a natural-born host. That’s why you also spend a lot of time making your home a clean, warm and welcoming environment.
The perfectionist that’s perfectly detail-oriented! Your nerves, however, tend to get the best of you. You can also be a little superficial sometimes, yet not in a bad way – you just like the beautiful things in life.
At home, you focus a lot on moving and changing things so that your décor and possessions are just perfect.
You are known for your big and bold personality. Others find you intellectual and charming (if not a little sarcastic at times). Don’t forget to relax now and again – you need it!
Your home tends to get messy simply because you don’t have the time to clean – you’re always working late and socialising as much as possible.
You are stubborn, aggressive and have quite the rebellious streak in you, but are also passionate about achieving your goals. Others find you fearless and often funny. You need to feel free, regardless of where you are.
Your home is where you are 100% you – your décor shows off your unique personality and you live by your own rules. You’ll get to your chores and other projects when you get to them.
Known as the happy-go-lucky type, you are also reliable and responsible. You are very loyal to your loved ones, but can be closed off from new experiences. .
Your home needs to feel comfortable and inviting, and while you usually have guests over, they tend to be family and close friends – that’s why you focus more on setting up the right ambience than about a spotless space.
