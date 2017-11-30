​How does your birth month influence your home’s style?

The look and style of your living space (and obviously how you choose to live in that space) is most often than not dictated by your personality. But what dictates your personality? Your heritage? How you were raised? Does it go way deep into your DNA, or does something as simple as your birthday influence what you will be like as a person?

Not all of us put stock into our zodiac signs, but you can’t deny that it makes for some pretty interesting reading. And just in case you’re up for a good read (or are firmly devoted to what your sign predicts), let’s see how the month you were born in manages to influence your home’s design and décor…