How to organise your household with the help of your family

It’s astonishing how one’s cleaning chores can skyrocket once a child enters the household. Add a few more children, and you’ve certainly got a recipe for an adult heading for a breakdown.

But instead of clawing at the walls in frustration, how about you instil some good values and responsibility into your little ones while they’re still… well, little?

A little bit of picking up here and wiping off there can go a long way to not only lessening your cleaning tasks, but also keeping you sane.