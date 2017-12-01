How to organise your household with the help of your family

It’s astonishing how one’s cleaning chores can skyrocket once a child enters the household. Add a few more children, and you’ve certainly got a recipe for an adult heading for a breakdown.
But instead of clawing at the walls in frustration, how about you instil some good values and responsibility into your little ones while they’re still… well, little?
A little bit of picking up here and wiping off there can go a long way to not only lessening your cleaning tasks, but also keeping you sane.
You’re not the only one who’s living in your house, so why should you be the only one cleaning it? Engage everyone, even the little ones! Set aside a certain amount of time each week to do housecleaning and let everyone pitch in. Give the smaller children easier jobs you know they can handle, yet which will make a difference to your overall load.
And remember to praise them afterwards for jobs well done!
There’s a very good chance that there are useless elements taking up valuable space around your house, whether it be old toys, worn-out shoes, or expired make-up.
Get your kids to find those toys that they no longer play with and that they know will make someone else (who’s less fortunate) happy.
Let the kids do their share by helping you carry the groceries from the car to the kitchen, helping you to unload each bag (they can just set the items on the table/island while you pack them neatly away), toss the bags in the closet/recycle bin, etc.
The coffee machine might be the first thing you switch on every morning, but make sure that your washing machine is the second. The reason? By the time everyone’s dressed and ready for school, your first load should be done, only requiring you to unload, hang up, and perhaps start on the second load (if there is one). So much time saved!
Of course you’ll need to load it the night before.
Give each child the very important task of loading his/her dish and cutlery into the dishwasher after breakfast, giving you some extra time to get ready. Repeat this with lunch and dinner.
Teach your little ones the value of cleaning up after themselves even when in the bathroom – as soon as they’ve brushed their teeth or washed their hands, let them wipe the sink/basin’s edges with a towel to get rid of any spills and splatters.
Less cleaning for you to take care of!
It’s amazing what kids can trample indoors. Invest in a decent basket for those muddy shoes in the foyer, and teach them to take off their shoes and neatly dispose of them in said basket before entering your house.
