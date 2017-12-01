Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​Beat the boring look: stylish ceiling designs

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Romantica Mansarda, Bartolucci Architetti Bartolucci Architetti
Loading admin actions …

Wallpaper, beautiful paint, some framed paintings, a credenza with a stylish lamp – yes, there are numerous options in which we can give a boring old room some glamour, but how many times do we allow that glamour to extend upwards towards the ceiling?

Unfortunately, far too many of us are satisfied with a dull splash of paint covering up that ceiling and instead choose to focus on the rest of the room via furnishings and décor. Well, no more, for today we take a look at some stylish ways in which your ceiling can (deservedly) gain a much more appealing look, regardless of whether it’s in your rustic kitchenmodern living room, or another space altogether.

1. Ever thought of playing with paint colours that differ slightly in hue, letting, for example, your ceiling beams sport a deeper tone?

Weteringbuurt , Architectenbureau Vroom Architectenbureau Vroom Classic style media room
Architectenbureau Vroom

Architectenbureau Vroom
Architectenbureau Vroom
Architectenbureau Vroom

2. Who says that the ceiling can’t be dark (much darker) than the walls or floors?

House in Sayo, 設計組織DNA 設計組織DNA Modern living room
設計組織DNA

設計組織DNA
設計組織DNA
設計組織DNA

3. How about good ol’ timber panels coating up the floor, walls and ceiling for a consistent look?

Badewanne Objekte, Design by Torsten Müller Design by Torsten Müller Colonial style bathroom
Design by Torsten Müller

Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller

4. Thanks to brilliant lighting fixtures, one can now get super creative with ceiling downlighers.

Camera Luxury, LANGOLO HOME LIVING LANGOLO HOME LIVING Walls & flooringWallpaper
LANGOLO HOME LIVING

LANGOLO HOME LIVING
LANGOLO HOME LIVING
LANGOLO HOME LIVING

5. Patterned stucco ceilings were trendy for a reason – perhaps it’s time to bring it back?

The Art of Viewing, Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur

Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur
Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur
Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur

6. For a raw and subtle look, nothing beats a simple concrete surface.

Einfamilienhaus Brunnaderenstrasse / CH-8193 Eglisau, Jäger Zäh Architekten Jäger Zäh Architekten Modern living room
Jäger Zäh Architekten

Jäger Zäh Architekten
Jäger Zäh Architekten
Jäger Zäh Architekten

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. How about just splashing a new colour on those ceiling beams to make them more prominent? Just ensure the colour is repeated in your décor.

Porthleven, LEIVARS LEIVARS Eclectic style living room
LEIVARS

Porthleven

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

8. Wood is wonderfully versatile, meaning you can opt for a timber-clad ceiling in literally any design or style.

Romantica Mansarda, Bartolucci Architetti Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti

Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti

9. Simple paint in geometric patterns? A subtle touch that can look most stylish.

Apartment FR01, Holzer & Friedrich GbR Holzer & Friedrich GbR Modern living room
Holzer &amp; Friedrich GbR

Holzer & Friedrich GbR
Holzer &amp; Friedrich GbR
Holzer & Friedrich GbR

From one surface to another; let’s see how you can Add some WOW to your brick walls.

How to organise your household with the help of your family
How would you give your ceiling some more style?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks