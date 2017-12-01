​Beat the boring look: stylish ceiling designs

Wallpaper, beautiful paint, some framed paintings, a credenza with a stylish lamp – yes, there are numerous options in which we can give a boring old room some glamour, but how many times do we allow that glamour to extend upwards towards the ceiling?

Unfortunately, far too many of us are satisfied with a dull splash of paint covering up that ceiling and instead choose to focus on the rest of the room via furnishings and décor. Well, no more, for today we take a look at some stylish ways in which your ceiling can (deservedly) gain a much more appealing look, regardless of whether it’s in your rustic kitchen, modern living room, or another space altogether.