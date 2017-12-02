​Teaching your child to clean up

A toddler needs only a few minutes to turn his bedroom (or playpen, or your living room) into chaos, with toys and clothes strewn just about everywhere. It’s quite normal for children to make a mess when playing (it’s how they learn), but what’s not normal is spoiling your child and allowing them to make mess after mess while you clean up after them.

Rather instil some discipline in them from an early age and teach them to clean up after themselves – you’ll be doing both yourself and them a huge favour!

Here’s what to do…