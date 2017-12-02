​Teaching your child to clean up

A toddler needs only a few minutes to turn his bedroom (or playpen, or your living room) into chaos, with toys and clothes strewn just about everywhere. It’s quite normal for children to make a mess when playing (it’s how they learn), but what’s not normal is spoiling your child and allowing them to make mess after mess while you clean up after them.
Rather instil some discipline in them from an early age and teach them to clean up after themselves – you’ll be doing both yourself and them a huge favour!
Here’s what to do…
Teach your child the rule that they should first put away the toy they’re currently playing with before taking out another – this definitely lessens the chaos of a room-cluttered toy afterwards.
There’s no reason to destroy your child’s beautiful LEGO building that he spent hours on. By all means, let him enjoy his handiwork (perhaps even take a photo), and then help him tear it down and put everything away the next morning.
Turn cleaning up into a scavenger hunt by seeing who can collect the most blocks / toys around the house.
Cleaning and tidying up should become part of your child’s daily routine and filter into all his/her activities, from tidying up that desk after homework to placing his/her own dish in the dishwasher after a meal.
Expecting a three-year-old to clean up his room all by himself is a bit harsh; set an example by helping your child and showing him where everything is supposed to go.
Keep an eye on the toys your child outgrows, and then explain how there are other less-fortunate children who don’t have any toys and that you will be donating your child’s old toys to them. This teaches them the value of sharing with others.
And remember: fewer toys means less picking up / cleaning for the both of you.
Boxes, baskets, shelves, cubby holes, closets… there are a myriad of goodies that can help your child’s room remain neat and tidy. Teach him how to make the most of these clever storage tools.
