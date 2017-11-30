Your browser is out-of-date.

Hallway colour schemes that really pop

Any interior designer will be quick to tell you that the way you decorate your home's hallway has a huge impact and bearing on the rest of your house, which is why you can't risk getting it wrong! In particular, the colours you use on your walls will really effect how your home feels, but if you're a little overwhelmed with all the potential choices, let us give you a heads up as to some of our favourites! We think you'll start thinking about changing up your living room, bedroom and maybe even your kitchen colours too…

Wonderful white.

Let's get started with a unavoidable classic! White is bright, fresh and so unfussy that it works beautifully in any shape, size or style of hallway. It's also super easy to paint over, if you decide you want to be a little more daring in the future, so this is a great first choice.

Sunshine yellow.

Good morning sunshine! Resonating a warm golden glow through the whole of your home, a bright sunshine yellow hallway will do more than just impress guests, it will also improve your mood! Yellow walls work really well with contrasting white wooden trim pieces.

Dark jewel tones.

Decadent dark jewel tones, such as sapphire blue, emerald green and even ruby red all work insanely well in a hallway, as they create a sense of drama and envelop you as you walk into them. Add a statement light fixture and you really won't need anything else to remonstrate your style credentials.

Deep blue sea.

If darker hues tempt you but you're a little more understated, navy blue is an incredible choice! It's a timeless classic that will never go out of style and it really does give rise to a bolder decorating tendency. We think it works particularly beautifully in traditional homes with more of a heritage feel.

Spring green freshness.

For a fresh and invigorating hallway, you really need to consider a splash of spring green on the walls! Just different enough to look new and exciting, it also has a surprisingly neutral vibe, perhaps because it is a more organic type of hue. This would look great in a hallway with a lot of houseplants! 

No colour!

If you really can't pick a colour at all, how about wall-to-wall mirror panels? It's a bold choice and one that will take time to get used to, but for a brilliantly contemporary aesthetic, we don't think you can go wrong with this idea. You could even add coloured lightbulbs to your fixtures, if you want a little variety.

Ravishing red.

Red is one of those marmite colours; you either love it or hate it! In a hallway, it has a youthful and fun feeling about it, so we can picture it in family homes particularly. We really do enjoy how vibrant it looks and how cheeky it feels. Imagine adding a little art too! 

For even more hallway inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 4 Head-Scratching Hallway Renovations.

Which of these colours is making you want to run to the DIY shop?

