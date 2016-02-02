The Sun-Drenched Family Home

This house, with its beautiful interiors, is a dream come true for the lucky owners. Architects and interior designers from De Zwarte Hond have pulled out all the stops for their clients—a young couple and their two small children.
Interiors are defined by their generous proportions and a creative décor that mixes many decorating styles, as well as being in-line with all the latest interior design trends. While outside, the home's contemporary form is wrapped in beautiful timber panels and huge spans of glass, resulting in a truly unforgettable family domain both on the inside and out.
Come and take a look for yourself!
Combining timber and glass elements with contemporary architecture, this two-story home features an incredible look from the rear perspective. Designed as a series of different symmetrical volumes, we can see how the exterior employs a rectangular shaped design, with each level projecting and retreating at varying setbacks.
As you can see, there is a huge amount of space in the backyard for the kids to run wild and use their imagination. The adults can sit back and watch over them from the comfort of one of the deckchairs.
This is truly a smart house design that allows for a healthy living environment for the family who call it home. While this side of the exterior does not appear to allow much natural light into the home, there are in fact many skylights and voids present above the roof line, allowing for extra light to flood the interior zones in the day time.
The experts from De Zwarte Hond make no grand architectural statements inside. Rather, they have focused on creating the best setting possible for a family. That is not to say that there are no unique features to be found here—far from it, in fact!
In terms of plan, behind the lounge is a short hall, which connects to the dining and kitchen areas in the western section of the home. Access to a south terrace is made through a sliding wall of glazing, which is able to be seen in the next image…
There is one big rule in this household… shoes are always to be left at the front door! Naturally, the owners want to do their best to protect the beautiful silver-infused grains of the timber floor. In any case, they have fallen in love with the sound of their children's feet tapping on the timber as they play in the house.
The décor focuses on the idea of a structured and organised way of living but with the added benefit of allowing for big get togethers and social occasions when the time is right.
The second level merges the architect's signature minimalist look with an appreciation of the nature outside. Not only is there a picture window across from the landing with views of the rural landscape, but there is also a skylight above that allows for the sunny days and starry nights to be observed.
Inside the home's upper level many of the walls of interior rooms are formed from glass. The glass can be easily covered with curtains when one needs privacy but most of the time the curtains are left open to allow light to stream in and brighten every inch of space.
A subtle shade of green for the wall to the right unites the distinct visual aspects of this combined kitchen and dining space. The kitchen, a few steps further down, dons stark white walls and ceiling that pairs with the glossy finish of the kitchen work surfaces and cabinets.
The centrepiece of the dining room is the deep stained wood table that is surrounded by eight contemporary, Danish inspired armchairs. Hanging low are the super cool light fixtures that bring something different into the mix.
