The Sun-Drenched Family Home

This house, with its beautiful interiors, is a dream come true for the lucky owners. Architects and interior designers from De Zwarte Hond have pulled out all the stops for their clients—a young couple and their two small children.

Interiors are defined by their generous proportions and a creative décor that mixes many decorating styles, as well as being in-line with all the latest interior design trends. While outside, the home's contemporary form is wrapped in beautiful timber panels and huge spans of glass, resulting in a truly unforgettable family domain both on the inside and out.

Come and take a look for yourself!