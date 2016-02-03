An Outstanding House of High Drama

Both luxurious and comfortable, this recently finished two-story home is a beautiful example of modern architecture. Designed for a professional couple, there’s been so much thought put into every detail of the build. We particularly love the outstanding use of hardwood timbers, steel and concrete for the interiors, with so many surprises to be found throughout.

Delivered by Argentinian experts from Estudio Geya, you’ll soon grow to appreciate the firm’s eye passion for modern architecture and interior design.

So, with no further introduction necessary, come and take a tour with us of this outstanding domain!