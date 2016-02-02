The British Home Inspired by Bali

When we see amazing homes from around the world, we sometimes wonder if we could make something as exotic and definitive in style work in the UK. Generally speaking, we don't have the gorgeous weather or same surroundings as the locales that really take our breath away, so we assume it couldn't work, or we did, until we saw this absolutely mind-blowing home!
The design team spoke about the house candidly, ’The challenge of this project was to allow the preference of the customer to incorporate the architectural style of tropical countries (particularly Bali) and yet adapt the house to the local architectural style.
The design details included a combination of various pitch roofs, a flat roof and their interaction which fits skilfully into the overall design. The ivory render front of the house with the many narrow, almost floor to ceiling windows, the imposing entrance area and the chic bay windows arouses curiosity. Yet standing in the beautiful park-like garden (2,900 sqm) with mature trees, the house shows a completely different side: The back has been constructed almost entirely of glass and has a graceful and light appearance. All rooms on the ground floor, as well as on the upper floor have floor to ceiling windows, sliding glass doors and gable glazing.’
It already sounds incredible, doesn't it? But once you see the structure itself and the way the interior has seamlessly integrated the cultural elements wanted by the client, you will be absolutely shocked. In fact, we think this home really lifts the restrictions of what is possible and will inspire many more fabulous properties in the future.
So our introduction has made no bones about the fact that this is an amazing home, with design and culture coming together in a heady and perfect combination, but from the front, you might be forgiven for thinking we had slightly oversold it.
Yes, this is a gorgeous house and nothing short of impressive in stature, but where is the Balinese influence and the glazing that we promised you? Baufritz have sought to create something of a secret paradise, so while this understated frontage is lovely, it's only when you get to the back that you get a feel for what has been built.
Ah! So here is the real house! The varying roof pitches, the cataclysmic glazing explosion and some small clues as to the inspiration behind the build.
This really is the main event and with some lovely wooden support poles and small garden statues just in shot, we can already feel the influence of exotic far away lands creeping in. From the front, the house is perfectly integrated into UK architecture, causing not so much as a ripple, but from here, this is something really special that would overshadow the neighbours in a flash!
Perhaps it's the sensory overload of beautiful Balinese artefacts, but we suddenly feel very British and can only think of 'humdinger' as the right word for this utterly astounding spot! Just imagine walking into your home and being greeted by beautiful art and calming Buddha statues!
The creation of a faux pool here, with beautiful perspex and floating flowers really heightens the authenticity of the look and certainly makes us curious as to how the rest of the space has been decorated. If a hallway has been given so much thought, what must the main areas be like?
We are always suckers for a well thought out, beautiful kitchen that functions to a high level, but when they also have a touch of the unusual and unique about them, we always fall for them a little more! The modern vibe in this space has been mixed with Balinese influence to create something really special and we are loving the fine details.
The main light is utterly incredible, with individual pieces of glass creating a mini chandelier, while also adding to the effect of the glass wall and splashback. A little bonsai and extra Buddha really help to tie the room to the wider theme as well!
Everywhere you turn, a myriad of styles is being combined with that underlying Bali inspiration to create new and unusual living spaces that you can't help but be drawn in by.
Here we see a fabulous bedroom that seems to have perfectly combined modern, rustic, minimal and Balinese influences to leave us with a space that feels relaxing, inviting and strangely harmonious. With white as the main colour, everything else is almost working as an accent feature and the wall image is undeniably eye-catching. It's good to see that the other elements have been kept relatively subtle, or there could have been a sense of everything being a bit too much!
We love a good pop of colour, but when it's yellow that is being used, you just know that we will be totally sold on it! Here we have one of our all time favourite colour combinations—yellow and grey—looking utterly amazing and there is no lack of Balinese influence here either, as the scatter cushions on the bed feature exciting ethnic designs.
The low bed takes inspiration from the Eastern world and those low hanging pendulum lights are really stunning too!
Obviously this is the en suite bathroom to the bedroom we just looked at, as the light fixture, though different in shape, is made from the same material. What a wonderful way to ensure a continuation of styling elements that will keep you 'in the zone'.
A large mirrored door helps to make the space feel larger and is a good reminder of the floor to ceiling glazing featured in every room throughout the house too. When even a bathroom can be so considered and perfectly executed, it confirms that no other design team would have been as well suited to this project.
For more incredible house builds, take a look at this Ideabook: Top 10—The Best Modernist Homes in the UK.