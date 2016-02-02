The British Home Inspired by Bali

When we see amazing homes from around the world, we sometimes wonder if we could make something as exotic and definitive in style work in the UK. Generally speaking, we don't have the gorgeous weather or same surroundings as the locales that really take our breath away, so we assume it couldn't work, or we did, until we saw this absolutely mind-blowing home!

The design team spoke about the house candidly, ’The challenge of this project was to allow the preference of the customer to incorporate the architectural style of tropical countries (particularly Bali) and yet adapt the house to the local architectural style.

The design details included a combination of various pitch roofs, a flat roof and their interaction which fits skilfully into the overall design. The ivory render front of the house with the many narrow, almost floor to ceiling windows, the imposing entrance area and the chic bay windows arouses curiosity. Yet standing in the beautiful park-like garden (2,900 sqm) with mature trees, the house shows a completely different side: The back has been constructed almost entirely of glass and has a graceful and light appearance. All rooms on the ground floor, as well as on the upper floor have floor to ceiling windows, sliding glass doors and gable glazing.’

It already sounds incredible, doesn't it? But once you see the structure itself and the way the interior has seamlessly integrated the cultural elements wanted by the client, you will be absolutely shocked. In fact, we think this home really lifts the restrictions of what is possible and will inspire many more fabulous properties in the future.