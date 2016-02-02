Treasure islands for your kitchen

Have you ever seen a large and beautiful kitchen that didn't feature an island in it? It seems to be the case that more and more homes are looking to include one in their food preparation area, yet they are still considered to be something of a luxury addition, but there is something for every budget!

With a seemingly endless selection of styles available, kitchen islands are fast becoming the must-have item for every kitchen, so we thought we would take a look at what styles and materials are widely available. Even if you've never been that fussed about them before, we think you'll start planning a kitchen revamp after this!