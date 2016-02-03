A Welsh Cottage Full of Old World Charm

So often we see heritage homes that have been left to waste away to ruins being brought back to life with stark modernity and ultra contemporary styling and though it can look phenomenal, we sometimes find ourselves longing for something a little more 'real'. Today's home gives us exactly that, with an old world cottage being injected with a new lease of life, in an old fashioned way.
Come with us as we take a look at a lovely cottage that has been restored with a gentle hand and a determination to capture the essence of the building and think about how you would renovate a period property.
We are already in love with this property, thanks to the rugged stonework that it comprises of! Though this is by no means the largest home we have ever featured, we can already feel the welcoming and warm vibe emanating from the house and the fact that it has been left unmodernised from the outside is such a delight.
Rob David Interior Design was charged with giving the inside a total revamp and if it is anything like as lovely as the external detailing, we just know it is going to be something very traditional and special! Let's get inside and take a look around!
It was always the case that the kitchen was the hub of every home and in this lovely period cottage, we are pleased to see that steps have been taken to make sure that has remained!
Laid out to encourage open conversation while people are cooking, the U-shaped set up makes for a wonderfully social and open room. By bringing the dining table in as well, non-participating family members can still be close to each other and enjoy a good catch up. We think the use of Shaker style cabinets is really helping to add a country feel too, especially next to that gorgeous range cooker!
In a stone cottage, you have to expect some detailing on the inside to be created from locally quarried materials too and this is one cottage that resolutely does not disappoint! With the kitchen geared towards socialising it is only right that the living room was designed with pure and unadulterated comfort and relaxation in mind.
The raw fireplace, carved out of stone, is the ideal location for a cosy woodburner, while eclectic furniture and fabrics help to make this a very welcoming room that we would be happy to spend long evenings in!
What a lovely little bedroom this is! Yes, it's not huge, but we always wonder if you really need a big bedroom, when all you are doing is sleeping or resting in it! The perfect size for a traditionally finished double bed and two bedside tables, we love the warm ambiance that has been created here.
While many other design teams may have sought to increase the perceived size of the room by having plain, light coloured walls, we like that courageous approach of using patterned wallpaper as a feature behind the headboard and we think it reiterates the heritage of the home wonderfully.
Some rooms will always benefit from modernity and one such example is the bathroom. When clean finishes, fast flowing taps and warm fluffy towels are important, you can do far worse than bringing your wash room up to modern standards!
We think that although this space is more contemporary than the others, it still has a classic and pared back look that helps it to assimilate into the property as a whole. Warm, pale tones mimic those of the bedroom and simple fixtures keep everything more understated.
With a beautiful interior, it might seem unlikely that anyone living in this charming cottage would ever want to stray outside, but on the off chance of some good weather in the UK, a stunning deck has been created, complete with hot tub and comfortable furniture.
Adding, essentially, an extra room to the property, we think this al fresco socialising area is gorgeous and having been fenced off, offers enough privacy to be enjoyed. This really is the house that has though of everything!
