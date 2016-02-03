A Welsh Cottage Full of Old World Charm

So often we see heritage homes that have been left to waste away to ruins being brought back to life with stark modernity and ultra contemporary styling and though it can look phenomenal, we sometimes find ourselves longing for something a little more 'real'. Today's home gives us exactly that, with an old world cottage being injected with a new lease of life, in an old fashioned way.

Come with us as we take a look at a lovely cottage that has been restored with a gentle hand and a determination to capture the essence of the building and think about how you would renovate a period property.