Designing the perfect bedroom for newlyweds

If you saw this article and thought it was perfect for you, then congratulations must be in order! You've found your lobster, married them and are looking forward to a lifetime of happiness together, but what are you going to do about your house now?
It's natural for newly married couples to want to spruce up their home a little, so we thought we'd give you a helping hand to create the perfect newlywed bedroom. No, we're not going to suggest that you scatter confetti everywhere, but we do have some tips for creating a beautiful, cosy space that you will enjoy lazy weekends in together! Here comes the bride…
Top of our list for transforming your space into the perfect newlywed bedroom is using a host of soft and gentle colours. While you might like vibrant hues and dramatic schemes in other rooms, your bedroom should be a peaceful haven where arguments are forgotten and romance rules supreme!
We love this room from D.MESURE, as it really encapsulates what we are talking about, with gentle washed out colours and materials all combining to create a relaxed and happy space. We don't think you'd have to worry about little spats in here!
Let's not be crass about anything here, but a newlywed bedroom will need a comfortable bed as a matter of course, as there is an assumption that a newly married couple might have a desire to spend more time in there than anywhere else for a little while! Ahem, with that out of the way, let's talk beds!
Any newlywed couple will still be in the cuddly sleeping habit, so make sure that you get a lovely spacious bed with a suitably comfortable mattress that supports you both. If one has a sorer back than the other, cater to their needs, as remember; you promised to be there in sickness and in health!
Pastel colours and a big bed are one thing, but to really make your newlywed bedroom come to life, you need to think about the materials that you are going to use in there too. Soft to the touch, tactile and natural varieties are all winners as far as we're concerned!
Take a look at this lovely bedroom. Don't you just want to mooch about in there and curl up with someone delightful to watch a film and while away the weekend? It's the faux fur cushion and woollen throw that does it for us!
This might be one for the girls, but for anyone that watched Romero and Juliet growing up, we bet you always wanted a bed with some pretty drapes around it! Admit it, we've got you figured out haven't we?
You don't even need a four poster bed to have the same effect any more, as you can simply fix your floaty privacy panels straight to the ceiling, as seen here and just tie them together when you want to open up the room a bit. Even the residents of a newlywed bedroom will want to come up for air occasionally, we like to think!
You can go as nepotistic or not as you like with this tip, so if your newlywed bedroom feels like the right location for a gorgeous portrait of you and your new spouse on your wedding day, then you go right ahead and do that, but if you think that's a bit much, what about something pretty that you both like?
Choosing art that goes with your wall colour can be tricky, but the key is to not force the issue. If you have to wait a few months before finding the right piece, so be it, as when you finally do hang it, it'll be the cherry on the (wedding) cake!
All bedrooms need good lighting in them, but this is even more important in a newlywed bedroom, as you will still love the sight of your new spouse! Necessarily for long gazes into each other's eyes, we think a pair of bedside lamps are the ideal addition to your space as they offer subdued, soft and romantic lighting, as opposed to the harsh glare of a main light that in a few years will be glibly switched on by your other half, despite you not being fully awake yet. Welcome to marriage, the fun starts here!
