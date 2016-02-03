Designing the perfect bedroom for newlyweds

If you saw this article and thought it was perfect for you, then congratulations must be in order! You've found your lobster, married them and are looking forward to a lifetime of happiness together, but what are you going to do about your house now?

It's natural for newly married couples to want to spruce up their home a little, so we thought we'd give you a helping hand to create the perfect newlywed bedroom. No, we're not going to suggest that you scatter confetti everywhere, but we do have some tips for creating a beautiful, cosy space that you will enjoy lazy weekends in together! Here comes the bride…