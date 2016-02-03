How to choose dining table

For a really sociable household that enjoys coming together for meals, a functional dining table is something of a necessity, so even if you think you don't have room for one, we are here to tell you to make room!
Gone are the days that eating on your laps was the done thing, so even if you have a very small amount of usable space, we think there will be a dining table to suit you and your household, if you look for it. For those of you with a little more room, we want you to start thinking practically, about how many people you need to feed and what style of table would work well.
Take a look at our tips for making the right choice and you might be surprised by how many options are available to you!
Let's start in a logical place and begin by ascertaining exactly where you could put a dining table. Whether it's a small corner of your kitchen, a designated dining room or an open plan space, where you plan to install a new table will directly affect what size, shape and style you can consider.
This dreamy table, showcased by Courants Libres, is probably what many people dream of; a lovely long, rustic addition that could comfortably seat a host of people. It's important to really think about the styles that you like, while measuring your space, as even in a smaller version, this would still look great.
When you know where you are going to place your new addition and have measured the space to give you an idea of the size of dining table you can comfortably accommodate, you should think about materials and colour.
For an ultra modern, large kitchen, a small, rustic table would not be a good choice, but a large, proportional glass-topped version could be just the ticket, adding to the wider aesthetic, making good use of the space and helping to support a colour scheme already in place. It's all about making a room feel well put together, so really take the time to objectively asses what is already in place.
If the room your dining table is going into already has some themes working, try to match your new addition to one or more of them. This will help to create a space that looks as thought it was put together in one hit, rather than added to later or as your needs changed!
Here we can see a lovely room, with washed out floorboards, rustic chairs and imperfect walls, so to stay aligned to these elements, the table is pale in colour, retro in style and decorated with a simple vase of flowers. You can't deny that it looks perfect in the space, can you?
Well, here is a dining room that isn't afraid to make a daring style statement! What with the bikini babe on the wall, fabulous lights in place and vibrant chairs, there really wasn't ever a question of choosing a boring tabletop was there?
With the host of modern art influences scattered throughout this room, we think the clear glass tabletop is a fantastic choice and it should act as inspiration for you to think a little outside the box too! What do you have that you can draw from? Or perhaps, if the commitment of an actual top is too much, you could look into amazing table cloths?
While there might be a school of thought that square and rectangle dining tables are the standard options available, don't be fooled! If you can imagine it, there will be one like it! We particularly like the sociable feel of round tables, such as this one!
The shape of table that you select will not only have an impact on the room as a whole, it will also change how you interact with people sat around it, so take that into account. We think family tables that are round really support an open and happy dialogue.
Once you've thought about, bought and installed your perfect new dining table, you can start to enjoy accessorising it and integrating it into the rest of the room.
We think a little light-heartedness always goes a long way and in this example, we like the addition of two extra fancy chairs at the table ends! The inclusion of a wool rug really helps to bring some heritage flavour to this room and though the table itself looks fairly modern, it is right at home, thanks to the careful embellishing.
