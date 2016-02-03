How to choose dining table

For a really sociable household that enjoys coming together for meals, a functional dining table is something of a necessity, so even if you think you don't have room for one, we are here to tell you to make room!

Gone are the days that eating on your laps was the done thing, so even if you have a very small amount of usable space, we think there will be a dining table to suit you and your household, if you look for it. For those of you with a little more room, we want you to start thinking practically, about how many people you need to feed and what style of table would work well.

Take a look at our tips for making the right choice and you might be surprised by how many options are available to you!