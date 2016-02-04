A True British Gentleman's Home

It's hardly a surprise that a home found in the Mayfair area has been given the luxury treatment, but we always like to take a look regardless, just to inspire ourselves!
One of the most exclusive postcodes in London, Mayfair is home to a host of amazing heritage buildings that have been either kept as original townhouses for wealthy owners, or split into smaller apartments. Today, we take a look at a complete house that has been given a fantastic freshen up and remodel, but despite the crisp finishes, it is undeniably classic and British.
Something that always strikes us about London townhouses is just how beautiful they are. Though relatively understated in their appearance, they really just have that special something that propels them into the upper echelons of architectural design and we are always drawn to them.
This house, which has been brought back to its former glory by Gregory Philips Architects, has everything we look for in a traditional British townhouse, from the white clad lower section through to grey bricks and a small balcony on the front.
While not many people can afford to get on the housing ladder, let alone in Mayfair, we think it's lovely to see that this home has been decorated in a totally unapologetic way and with self-indulgence definitely in mind.
Clearly this is the home of a book lover, so rather than turning this small sitting room into a secondary lounge, it has been transformed into a charming library, complete with relaxing chair and excellent lighting. We love the dark wood shelves, which bring a little traditionalism into play and can imagine household members relishing some peaceful alone time in here.
While the frontage and library of this house might have been given the staunch British treatment, it's nice to see that the living room has been given a little more creative freedom. In fact, the influx of more modern furniture and Eastern inspiration is really refreshing!
Far from the heavy brocade drapes, drop-down sofas and antique coffee tables that we might have expected to see in here, this eclectic set up has really intrigued us as to how the rest of the house has been decorated. Perhaps that was the plan all along!
Here we are, back to a little more traditional look, with a large dark wood dining table and matching chairs taking centre stage. Though ethnic art is still in place here, it is the table that really steals the show and with an amazing light fixture directly above it, we feel sure this spot has seen some fabulous dinner parties.
Kept simple throughout the rest of the space, it is clear that this is a perfunctory room and probably not used regularly. What a treat, to have a designated party room that is ready when you need it! Mayfair has certainly got its priorities right.
You always know you have stumbled upon a careful renovation project when even the bathroom is worthy of some focused attention! This one is definitely catching our eye, with that fabulous clad wall and full width vanity unit.
A delightfully modern finish in the smallest room in this Mayfair house, we think that even if this was the only part of the property you saw, you'd instantly know that the rest of the house was amazing!
