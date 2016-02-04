A True British Gentleman's Home

It's hardly a surprise that a home found in the Mayfair area has been given the luxury treatment, but we always like to take a look regardless, just to inspire ourselves!

One of the most exclusive postcodes in London, Mayfair is home to a host of amazing heritage buildings that have been either kept as original townhouses for wealthy owners, or split into smaller apartments. Today, we take a look at a complete house that has been given a fantastic freshen up and remodel, but despite the crisp finishes, it is undeniably classic and British.