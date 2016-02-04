Small bedrooms with big personalities

It stands to reason that we would all like a large bedroom, but even if we have been blessed with a small one, we can easily make the most of it and transform it into something really special. In fact, sometimes it is better to have a smaller space, as it is easier to adapt!
We've put together some tips for making the most of a small bedroom, so don't be sad, be proactive! Before you know it, you will be revelling in your stunning bedroom, with everybody wishing they had one as lovely, we promise! And if in doubt, always remember the age old adage; size isn't everything!
When you are short on space in a small bedroom, the last thing you should be doing is bringing in a number of large pieces of furniture. In fact, if you can, you should embrace a far more minimalist design ethos, so as to maximise the free floor space in your room and make the most of every square inch!
Eloisa Conti Visual has created a dreamy bedroom here and by keeping the furniture minimal and the floor clear, the space feels wonderfully airy and large. We think it's clever how the furniture that is in place has no solid base, as the perceived floor space feels even bigger as a result!
If you're the only person that is guaranteed to be sleeping in your bed every night, do you really need a double, or something bigger? While it might feel nice and luxurious, if it is not a necessity, we say that a small bedroom shouldn't be made any more cramped, just for the sake of it!
Even if two of you share a bed, you could still find that something smaller than a double will suffice and who knows what you could do with the extra space? Perhaps you could even set up a tiny home office area, which you could only dream about before!
While you might be fighting the urge to add lots of amazing items to your small bedroom, just to make it feel more cosy or personal, we really think you need to approach it with an air of practicality. After all, you can easily display your trinkets and memorabilia elsewhere in your home.
Stick to practical inclusions, like a bed, bedside tables, lighting and somewhere to keep your clothes, as that way, necessity will never be overshadowed by frivolity and you will have a well thought out and usable space, rather than a cramped one!
A small bedroom can make great use of colour and dramatic effects, so if you are picturing an all white room with a tiny bed and one chest of drawers for your t-shirts, get that image out of your head right now! If you love colour, you can have plenty of it!
We love this bedroom, as the vibrant emerald green looks striking, to say the least, next to the striped wall and adds a new element of fun and style, plus it introduces an accent hue which can be supported, as seen here, with cushions and optional extras.
If you have a creative brain, a small bedroom could be a great thing for you as it will naturally encourage you to start thinking a little more out of the box. When a footprint is small but you have a lot of possessions to home, what do you do? Think for a minute and you might realise that while building out is not an option, adding height could be!
This crate bed and storage system is absolutely fantastic, offering bags of display and organisation potential, while not taking away too much space from the room itself. It even looks comfortable!
If you decorate your small bedroom carefully and really consider all the elements and you still feel a little too enclosed, there is one more tried and tested trick that could be a real turning point for you and that is adding a large mirror to the space.
Effectively, this tricks the eye into thinking the room is twice the size that it actually is and alleviates any feelings of claustrophobia. Of course, a large mirror can be an expensive purchase, but if you buy some mirror glass direct from a supplier, you can save yourself a lot of money and get a custom sized piece!
