Small bedrooms with big personalities

It stands to reason that we would all like a large bedroom, but even if we have been blessed with a small one, we can easily make the most of it and transform it into something really special. In fact, sometimes it is better to have a smaller space, as it is easier to adapt!

We've put together some tips for making the most of a small bedroom, so don't be sad, be proactive! Before you know it, you will be revelling in your stunning bedroom, with everybody wishing they had one as lovely, we promise! And if in doubt, always remember the age old adage; size isn't everything!