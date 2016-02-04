Your essential guide to doing rustic styling well

Rustic styling is a firm favourite as it is a fabulously stylish way to get back to nature and welcome the outdoors into your property and with its natural love of raw materials helping to create unique and spectacular homes, we think it is a design ethos worth looking at a little more closely.
In this article we will be looking at what the rustic style is really all about and how you can get the look in your home, without breaking the bank or giving yourself a migraine! Sit back and relax as we take a happy stroll through your rustic styling 101.
When it comes to choosing colours that will work with a rustic style, the rule is simple; if you can find it in nature, it will work really well. Genuinely, that rule is a steadfast one, so if you like the colour of a rusty old tractor, use it in your living room, if straw makes you feel warm and cosy, get it paint matched!
We love this space from Uptic Studios, as the muted palette has been taken straight from nature. In fact, this is the living embodiment of a crisp autumnal day in our book and the effect is not only welcoming and warm, it's fully cohesive and rustically natural. Perfect!
The whole vibe that the rustic style gives off is about easy living, relaxed finishes and comfortable textures, rather than stark modernity or crisp lines. We know we sound a little like hippies now, but we dig it, do you?
Take a look at this groovy (we'll stop now, we promise!) kitchen, complete with lower cabinet doors that have been handcrafted from upcycled materials. The best part is that old paint has been left on them, giving an insight into the former life of the wood and helping to create a space that is relaxed about its colour scheme and appearance. Gorgeous!
Rustic style depends on a certain amount of nature being brought into the home to really make it work, so exposing the bare bones of a house is a great way to make huge inroads into rustic styling!
This open plan living and dining room is ticking all the right boxes for us, with gorgeous wooden roof beams on full display, as well as natural stonework walls. One would have been enough to get us excited, but both working together looks nothing short of stunning and has really brought a rustic element into play. Even modern furniture and technology wouldn't be able to overshadow this!
As we've already said, a close connection to nature is vital when looking to adopt the rustic style for your home, but don't think that you can only include it in your interior spaces. In fact, when you think about it, adding rustic touches to your outdoor spaces makes a lot of sense, as that's where nature actually is!
This fantastic veranda is making light work of embracing rustic themes, thanks to the prolific use of wood not only in the structure itself, but also in the form of garden furniture. Everywhere you look there is another fabulously carved item that instantly reconnects you to the natural world.
On the one hand, this room has a lot of modern pieces and styling in play, but when you look a little closer you can start to put your finger on why it feels so cosy and almost lodge-like. That's right, it's the subtle rustic style choices that are working their magic!
Stacked logs ready for the burner, a faux stag bust, wood literally everywhere and a big fluffy rug have all come together to create a delightful ambience that is usually reserved for log cabins set deep in the forest. One thing's for sure; we wouldn't mind getting snowed in here!
As we've just seen, it is totally possible to link rustic style with a host of other design aesthetics and it will simply work. Because natural vibes and cosy feelings are what rustic styling is all about, it naturally pairs well with basically everything else!
We think this dining room says it all, with the rustic table and amazing sliding door working in perfect harmony with retro chairs, industrial lighting and chic table decorations. Is there anything this style can't look great with? If there is, we haven't found it yet and we hope we never do!
