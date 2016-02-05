The Cornish Home with Heartbreaking History

On the face of it, this wonderful rural retreat may look as though it was either a new build or a standard barn conversion project, but the truth is far more complex. The design team describe it as, A scheme to bring together three stone outbuildings to create a sympathetic conversion project to a single dwelling with spectacular views to the open countryside. The existing buildings had no roofs, lost parts of their wall and had been subject to partial rebuilding. Our design combined the three existing buildings with modest link extensions using different materials including oak, in order to reflect they were not part of the original structure. An oak frame, fully glazed sunroom link and entrance porch were also added features.

Essentially, a site that was beyond repair was taken, transformed and given a wonderful new lease of life and the finished product is nothing short of amazing. A large family home filled with rustic finishes and modern innovations, we think this is the epitome of a country retreat, so come with us as we leave the city far behind us and enjoy what this lovely home has to offer.