The Cornish Home with Heartbreaking History

On the face of it, this wonderful rural retreat may look as though it was either a new build or a standard barn conversion project, but the truth is far more complex. The design team describe it as,
A scheme to bring together three stone outbuildings to create a sympathetic conversion project to a single dwelling with spectacular views to the open countryside. The existing buildings had no roofs, lost parts of their wall and had been subject to partial rebuilding. Our design combined the three existing buildings with modest link extensions using different materials including oak, in order to reflect they were not part of the original structure. An oak frame, fully glazed sunroom link and entrance porch were also added features.
Essentially, a site that was beyond repair was taken, transformed and given a wonderful new lease of life and the finished product is nothing short of amazing. A large family home filled with rustic finishes and modern innovations, we think this is the epitome of a country retreat, so come with us as we leave the city far behind us and enjoy what this lovely home has to offer.
Wow! there's no overlooking how incredible this property is, is there? Large in scale but also design and style stakes, this awesome country house has been brought to life with a sensitive touch and bags of local knowledge.
The team at Laurence Associates have created a house that while being big, perfectly camouflages with the landscape, allowing it to disappear in a medley of greys and browns. Despite a few modern touches, in the form of skylights and a glass entrance porch, you'd be forgiven for thinking this house had long stood here, overlooking the countryside.
In order to fully appreciate just what has been achieved here, we thought we should show you what a sorry state the original site was in before construction work took place. Barely even the ruins of a building, these walls were enough to give both the new owners and the design team the inspiration to create a lovely and respectful home.
When we say that this was a ground up project, we really do mean it and as we move inside and marvel at the lovely finishes, we implore you to keep this image in mind, to really give you a sense of appreciation.
One of the more modern additions to this fantastic building is the glass conservatory, which most people might think would look odd here, but it really doesn't! Fitting perfectly where two buildings combine, it offers an ideal transition between separate rooms and allows the free movement throughout the house that seems to be so vital.
By keeping the walls predominantly glazed, a huge amount of light pours in and is distributed throughout adjoining rooms, while the beautiful rustic stonework can be a real feature inside. Let's take a look at the view from within!
Aren't conservatories meant to be considered as a little naff and nothing more than a fancy lean to? Well this one certainly isn't! No, we think this is a bonus room to rival all others and love how exposed beams have been left in place to really add a rustic element.
This room seems determined to belong and we don't think there is any question that it does. A lovely extra living room, we can imagine this being a wonderful place to while away a weekend with the family, while letting the warmth of the sun keep everybody cosy!
Just a stone's throw away from the open plan lounge area is this fabulous hidden away family den and while it might not be the largest of spaces, what it lacks in floor space it makes up for with cosy potential.
Just imagine sitting here and enjoying a family film night, under the stars, thanks to the skylight. What a treat that would be and with the sofa layout as it is, multiple family members are able to all enjoy each other's company. Those wanting to read can grab a book form the handy shelves, while others can amuse themselves on their tablets. Super!
Connected to the light and airy lounge/conservatory room is this lovely kitchen. Spacious, practical and finished in a fantastically classic country style, we can tell that this is very much the favourite room of a committed cook!
Wooden beams make an appearance here, to keep reinforcing the rustic and restored ethos and we like that the owners have dared to be a little different by opting for green cupboards! While this is a wonderfully traditional barn conversion style of house, everywhere you look are subtle injections of unique personality and humour, which has really personalised the space.
Not a project for the faint-hearted, we think the end result is absolutely astounding and can imagine just how much joy this home must bring the occupants. It's tangible, isn't it?
