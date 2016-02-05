You can transform your attic into a reading room

It's something that so many of us have probably dreamed of and today we dedicate ourselves wholeheartedly to transforming an attic into an excellent reading space. Is the child inside you jumping for you? Ours is!
In most cases, attics and cellars eventually turn into mere storage rooms; sad, overlooked spaces that are filled with clutter that we no longer want or need but can't be bothered to get rid of. Well, we're here to tell you that this has got to stop and that your more unusual rooms can be turned into something utterly fabulous.
Let's take a look at how you can make your attic the perfect reading room!
If you've decided to create yourself a reading attic, the first thing you need to look at is the ceiling in your space. Is it sloping? The chances are that it is and you will need to account for that straight away! We think the best way to tackle it is with built-in shelving.
We love this amazing reading room, created by Viterbo Interior Design, and while we know not everyone will have the gargantuan amount of space that this room offers, the shelving ethos will remain the same. Build up to the sloping ceiling, then add regular shelves inside the structure! That way you can store all your books and the room won't feel weirdly put together. Decorating the ceiling is optional, though we have to admit that it looks pretty good!
Whatever you do, don't underestimate the importance of this tip! For the perfect reading attic, you will need to be sure that you have done everything in your power to ensure the room is totally weatherproof, otherwise one rainy evening could see all of your precious tomes ruined!
We recommend that you have a professional design team draw up the plans for your new room and then enlist the services of a credible construction company to carry them out. Make it clear that weatherproofing is a huge priority for you and be sure to ask as many questions as you can so that you feel confident.
It's all very well wanting to decorate your new reading attic, but if the point of it is to have somewhere that you can curl up and finally enjoy a few good books, the last thing you want to do is make it really bright or distracting!
We think cool, neutral colours will work best, so try to work with a palette of whites, creams and greys. These are also relaxing colours, so should have you in the right mood for some solo reading in no time. Don't worry that you can't add anything fun though, as rugs and cushions will all up the comfort factor while looking great!
What does every reading attic need? Comfortable seating! Whether you like to sit upright at a desk, curl up on a sofa or fling yourself into a giant beanbag, comfort is key to really enjoying a good book, so make sure everybody's needs are catered for!
While choosing your seating arrangements, you can also pick out some soft lighting. Desk lamps, such as those you might install in a home office and freestanding versions are great for a reading room, as you can move them about and get the illumination right where you need it, without resorting to having the main light glaring.
If you want to make your reading attic really work for you, perhaps you should try to make it feel like a library. We don't mean that you need to issue family members with borrower cards, though this could actually be fun, but that you need to really fill the space with a wide variety of books.
Why not add a lot of built-in shelving, then look to collect a few more books that you've never heard of? Charity shops are great places to find a lot of books for a few pence and will help you to broaden your horizons and try something you never thought you would enjoy. After all, isn't that the fantastic thing about libraries?
If you are busy being transported to new and foreign lands, you might not be thinking about the air that you're breathing, but we recommend that you have a source of fresh air in your reading attic, just to make sure you don't get ill.
Whether you include a lot of plants in your room or keep a window ajar, the effect will be the same; lovely clean air that helps you retain focus and enjoy your book even more. Now that isn't to be sniffed at, is it?
For more fantastic attic transformation inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Secret Loft Conversion in London. You could even keep your reading room a secret!