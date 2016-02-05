You can transform your attic into a reading room

It's something that so many of us have probably dreamed of and today we dedicate ourselves wholeheartedly to transforming an attic into an excellent reading space. Is the child inside you jumping for you? Ours is!

In most cases, attics and cellars eventually turn into mere storage rooms; sad, overlooked spaces that are filled with clutter that we no longer want or need but can't be bothered to get rid of. Well, we're here to tell you that this has got to stop and that your more unusual rooms can be turned into something utterly fabulous.

Let's take a look at how you can make your attic the perfect reading room!