Finding the perfect home shelving system

Let's get straight to the point here; shelves are always a welcome addition to the home, especially as they help us stay organised, but how do you know what the perfect shelf is for your space? If you're thinking that they are all the same, you'd be wrong, but don't fret, as we are here to help you pick and choose from some great possibilities.
Whatever look you are trying to achieve in your home, from ultra modern through to shabby chic, we have a list of things you need to consider before committing to any shelving, so take a look and then see what conclusions you come to!
First things first, you need to know where you are going to install your new storage. It's all very well having found what you think is the perfect shelf, but if it won't fit in the only space you have, or would look bizarre there, it's not the right choice, is it?
We love these shelves, from Floret, as they are making great use of an often undervalued and ignored space. The room as a whole feels no smaller for them being in place, because they are, essentially, adding bonus storage to what would have been a bare wall otherwise. Now that's good planning!
When you know where you want to install some new shelves, get on the Internet with your measurements, or into a few furniture shops and start to find out what is readily available and trending. You might be surprised at what would fit your dimensions and it could even dictate how you decorate the rest of the room, if it is eye-catching enough!
The perfect shelf will be a matter of personal taste, so as long as you love it and it fits into your home and supports your lifestyle, whatever is available is the right choice!
How is the rest of your home decorated? If you have gone for a stark minimalist feel, then messy shabby chic shelving really won't be a good or cohesive style choice. Unless you are planning a drastic revamp of your entire interior design scheme, we think you need to try and align your shelving to your wider aesthetic.
The perfect self will not only be a practical addition to your home, it will be an attractive one, so if you have gone for an eclectic vibe in your living room, an upcycled ladder, as seen here, would work well, without making anyone bat an eyelid!
If you can't find exactly what you are after, but you have a clear vision of what would work in your head and measurements written down, perhaps it's time for you to try your hand at DIY? The Internet is a fantastic resource for novice DIY projects and with some cheap materials, you could have everything you need to create a really stunning piece of furniture.
We think this upcycled pallet makes a perfect shelf and with the addition of some chalkboard paint, you can personalise it even further with notes for the family.
There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to finding the perfect shelf, so as long as you have identified something that will fit your space, regardless of how small or simple it is, get it installed!
With a need for some easy to access herb-pot shelving identified, we rather like the simplicity of this single plank design, installed above the sink. Everything about it is functional, yet the back to basics design manages to look effortlessly stylish and elegant, especially as it has been finished simply in white to match the rest of the space. Small but mighty!
With your perfect shelf chosen, fitted and looking great, it's time to put it to good use, as few things look stranger than an empty shelf! If you have nothing to put on it, you really shouldn't waste the wall space adding it, after all!
Whether you want to display books, trinkets or art, your shelves will become an integral part of your interior design scheme, so decorate them well and then sit back and admire your fantastically good taste!
