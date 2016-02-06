Good morning and welcome to the latest Top 10 list! This fine Saturday we are taking a look at what we think are some of the most ideal first homes in the UK, but that in itself is a very subjective issue, isn't it?
For some lucky people, a first home can be a huge home in central London, whereas others have to scale back their plans just to get on the property ladder. It's all about your personal finances and circumstances, but we like to think we have taken everybody into account, as well as a host of different tastes, so take a look at our selections and see what you make of them.
Remember, you may not like them all, but we think you'll be able to see what amazing potential they offer as first homes!
When location is key, you may be justified in looking to fund a self-build project that offers you the surroundings and views that you crave. If you find the perfect patch of land but buying it would leave you with a little less for the house itself, you need to make a decision about whether that sacrifice is worth it!
We love this 'Wee House' from The Wee House Company and though it may be small, the locale is nothing short of mighty. The ideal first home, we think this is something that could be extended at a later date or added to when budgets allow. We also think this would be a home that you'd never leave!
If you like the idea of a period style house, there are ways to get the look in your first home and this fab end terrace is a great example of it.
Classic in style, this is a lovely frontage, that has all the character features that you'll want, but being an end terrace, it could be a little smaller and slightly less desirable, meaning a bit more reasonably priced! Any price reduction is a welcome relief to first-time buyers, so we have included this in our Top 10 First Homes to give you a little inspiration.
Mews houses are fast gaining popularity, especially in built up areas, such as London. A great way to buy a first house, not a flat, they offer a lot of potential.
We love this example, which the design team describes as, ’A three bedroom mews property located in Kilburn, London. The existing accommodation was situated over two levels with an additional roof storage level accessed by a ladder. The property was in need of visual renovation and suffered from condensation, rising damp, poor air tightness and no insulation in the floor, walls and windows. The designs were developed to have minimal external visual impact and retain the unique character of the mews buildings.’
Projects like this could be ideal for first-time buyers, as houses that need work will come at a reduced price!
Buying your first home can be daunting, but it can also be the most exciting thing you'll ever do. Just think; no more asking permission to hang a picture or… paint your home to look incredible!
If this house was on the market and we were looking around for our first home, we know this would instantly catch our eye and our hearts. A lovely way to modernise but not overshadow a period home, we love the use of a dark and dramatic exterior hue, especially when offset against a bright yellow door. What a great addition to our Top 10 First Homes!
When money isn't too much of a concern, perhaps your first home should be bought with a view to also being your last. We know this isn't always possible, as you never know what will crop up later, but if you can try to future-proof, we think you should!
This fantastic townhouse would be more than capable of growing with a young family and thanks to the classic styling of the exterior, will never go out of fashion or lose value. That is a key factor in your first purchase; choosing something that will (hopefully) only ever increase in value!
If your dream first home is a detached property but you can't quite stretch to that, a semi-detached would be a fantastic compromise. Especially if it looked as gorgeous as this one!
A new build, in a traditional style, this is a sure-fire inclusion in our Top 10 First Homes list, as it offers modern convenience, low maintenance and good looks. You can often get a bit more for your money when you look at new builds and they are a super easy way to get on the property ladder, as many new build projects have first-time buyers incentives in place!
A charming little cottage on the end of a terrace, something small and unusual like this would be a great first home for anybody who can see hidden potential.
Unsurprisingly, someone did see the charm here and instructed a design team to extend and remodel the property. The team says, ’The existing building was a simple, heavily altered, two-storey structure—probably mid 18th century with 19th Century additions beneath a handmade clay plain tile roof. The building had been poorly repaired and maintained and the façade had been heavily remodelled in the 1960s to the extent that its original pattern could not be discerned. With the support of the local planning and conservation officers, we expanded the existing accommodation to the rear and into the roof to accommodate an additional third bedroom and a larger kitchen/dining area.’
Don't be too quick to dismiss a small property, as it might have endless potential and save you money at the start!
If you've waited until after having children to buy your first home, you will be in the privileged position of knowing exactly how many bedrooms and how much space you need. You may have also been able to save up for longer, meaning that a larger purchase is possible.
We think this new build is absolutely lovely and offers bags of potential for further development, if and when the family needs it. A house like this would easily be able to grow with you, making future house purchases unnecessary, which let's be honest, we'd all like!
When country living appeals, but the idea of taking on a heritage cottage doesn't, perhaps your ideal first home would be a rural new build? As you can see, you can still opt for fantastic detailing, inspired by agricultural buildings, but you have none of the upkeep of an older property. Thatched roofs aren't for everyone!
This home is described as a,
New build property by Junnell Homes, a niche house builder of superior bespoke-designed homes on pocket sites throughout South East England. With this in mind, if you were looking for the perfect first home, you would more than likely be able to have some input into the design. Perfect!
Who says your first home can't be your dream home? If you have funding in place and a firm idea about what you want, we think you should have the courage to commission a build project! With the right team of professionals in place, it won't be as arduous as you might think and you will get exactly what you want and need, first time around.
This lovely new build is a great example of what we mean. Everything has been chosen, from the brick colours through to the style of roof and everything in between. This would be a great first home for anybody, so imagine what you could create!
