Top 10—The Best First Homes in the UK!

Bechmark Exteriors, REDWHITE CA REDWHITE CA Classic style houses
Good morning and welcome to the latest Top 10 list! This fine Saturday we are taking a look at what we think are some of the most ideal first homes in the UK, but that in itself is a very subjective issue, isn't it?

For some lucky people, a first home can be a huge home in central London, whereas others have to scale back their plans just to get on the property ladder. It's all about your personal finances and circumstances, but we like to think we have taken everybody into account, as well as a host of different tastes, so take a look at our selections and see what you make of them.

Remember, you may not like them all, but we think you'll be able to see what amazing potential they offer as first homes!

10. Two Bedroom Wee House

Two Bedroom Wee House - Caithness , The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Classic style houses
The Wee House Company

Two Bedroom Wee House—Caithness

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

When location is key, you may be justified in looking to fund a self-build project that offers you the surroundings and views that you crave. If you find the perfect patch of land but buying it would leave you with a little less for the house itself, you need to make a decision about whether that sacrifice is worth it!

We love this 'Wee House' from The Wee House Company and though it may be small, the locale is nothing short of mighty. The ideal first home, we think this is something that could be extended at a later date or added to when budgets allow. We also think this would be a home that you'd never leave!

9. Cambrian Road

Cambrian Road, Green County Developments Green County Developments Classic style houses
Green County Developments

Cambrian Road

Green County Developments
Green County Developments
Green County Developments

If you like the idea of a period style house, there are ways to get the look in your first home and this fab end terrace is a great example of it. 

Classic in style, this is a lovely frontage, that has all the character features that you'll want, but being an end terrace, it could be a little smaller and slightly less desirable, meaning a bit more reasonably priced! Any price reduction is a welcome relief to first-time buyers, so we have included this in our Top 10 First Homes to give you a little inspiration.

8. Victoria Mews

Victoria Mews, Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects Classic style houses
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects

Victoria Mews

Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects

Mews houses are fast gaining popularity, especially in built up areas, such as London. A great way to buy a first house, not a flat, they offer a lot of potential. 

We love this example, which the design team describes as, ’A three bedroom mews property located in Kilburn, London. The existing accommodation was situated over two levels with an additional roof storage level accessed by a ladder. The property was in need of visual renovation and suffered from condensation, rising damp, poor air tightness and no insulation in the floor, walls and windows. The designs were developed to have minimal external visual impact and retain the unique character of the mews buildings.’

Projects like this could be ideal for first-time buyers, as houses that need work will come at a reduced price!

7. Darnley Road

homify Terrace house
homify

homify
homify
homify

Buying your first home can be daunting, but it can also be the most exciting thing you'll ever do. Just think; no more asking permission to hang a picture or… paint your home to look incredible!

If this house was on the market and we were looking around for our first home, we know this would instantly catch our eye and our hearts. A lovely way to modernise but not overshadow a period home, we love the use of a dark and dramatic exterior hue, especially when offset against a bright yellow door. What a great addition to our Top 10 First Homes!

6. Chepstow Road

homify Classic style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

When money isn't too much of a concern, perhaps your first home should be bought with a view to also being your last. We know this isn't always possible, as you never know what will crop up later, but if you can try to future-proof, we think you should!

This fantastic townhouse would be more than capable of growing with a young family and thanks to the classic styling of the exterior, will never go out of fashion or lose value. That is a key factor in your first purchase; choosing something that will (hopefully) only ever increase in value!

5. Charming Semi-Detached

Residential Photography Graham D Holland Classic airports Commercial Spaces
Graham D Holland

Residential Photography

Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland
Graham D Holland

If your dream first home is a detached property but you can't quite stretch to that, a semi-detached would be a fantastic compromise. Especially if it looked as gorgeous as this one!

A new build, in a traditional style, this is a sure-fire inclusion in our Top 10 First Homes list, as it offers modern convenience, low maintenance and good looks. You can often get a bit more for your money when you look at new builds and they are a super easy way to get on the property ladder, as many new build projects have first-time buyers incentives in place!

4. Vine Cottage

Vine Cottage, Phillips Tracey Architects Phillips Tracey Architects Classic style houses
Phillips Tracey Architects

Vine Cottage

Phillips Tracey Architects
Phillips Tracey Architects
Phillips Tracey Architects

charming little cottage on the end of a terrace, something small and unusual like this would be a great first home for anybody who can see hidden potential. 

Unsurprisingly, someone did see the charm here and instructed a design team to extend and remodel the property. The team says, ’The existing building was a simple, heavily altered, two-storey structure—probably mid 18th century with 19th Century additions beneath a handmade clay plain tile roof. The building had been poorly repaired and maintained and the façade had been heavily remodelled in the 1960s to the extent that its original pattern could not be discerned. With the support of the local planning and conservation officers, we expanded the existing accommodation to the rear and into the roof to accommodate an additional third bedroom and a larger kitchen/dining area.’

Don't be too quick to dismiss a small property, as it might have endless potential and save you money at the start!

3. Streamside Close

Streamside Close, Timperley, Altrincham, Capra Architects Capra Architects Classic style houses
Capra Architects

Streamside Close, Timperley, Altrincham

Capra Architects
Capra Architects
Capra Architects

If you've waited until after having children to buy your first home, you will be in the privileged position of knowing exactly how many bedrooms and how much space you need. You may have also been able to save up for longer, meaning that a larger purchase is possible. 

We think this new build is absolutely lovely and offers bags of potential for further development, if and when the family needs it. A house like this would easily be able to grow with you, making future house purchases unnecessary, which let's be honest, we'd all like!

2. New Build

New build Hampshire At No 19 Classic style houses
At No 19

New build Hampshire

At No 19
At No 19
At No 19

When country living appeals, but the idea of taking on a heritage cottage doesn't, perhaps your ideal first home would be a rural new build? As you can see, you can still opt for fantastic detailing, inspired by agricultural buildings, but you have none of the upkeep of an older property. Thatched roofs aren't for everyone! 

This home is described as a, New build property by Junnell Homes, a niche house builder of superior bespoke-designed homes on pocket sites throughout South East England. With this in mind, if you were looking for the perfect first home, you would more than likely be able to have some input into the design. Perfect!

1. Modern & Customised

3d architectural visualisation project in London by RedWhite Creative Agency​ REDWHITE CA Classic style houses
REDWHITE CA

3d architectural visualisation project in London by RedWhite Creative Agency​

REDWHITE CA
REDWHITE CA
REDWHITE CA

Who says your first home can't be your dream home? If you have funding in place and a firm idea about what you want, we think you should have the courage to commission a build project! With the right team of professionals in place, it won't be as arduous as you might think and you will get exactly what you want and need, first time around.

This lovely new build is a great example of what we mean. Everything has been chosen, from the brick colours through to the style of roof and everything in between. This would be a great first home for anybody, so imagine what you could create!

For some extra new build inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Top 10—The Best New Builds in the UK

A Home that Refracts Dreams into Reality
What did you look for in your first home? Tell us about what's most important to you!

