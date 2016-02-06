Move your garage up a gear

Don't just think of your garage as a necessary addition to the home that has one function, really take the time to plan it out and make it something special!

Far too often the more external elements of a property are overlooked or finished in a way that isn't totally harmonious with the main house, so we thought it would be a good idea to take a look at some different styles of garage to see what you might like to incorporate into your designs. From ultra modern and insanely sophisticated through to incredibly simple and rustic, we have found a huge variety of looks and feel sure that one of them will appeal to you!