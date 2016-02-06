Move your garage up a gear

Don't just think of your garage as a necessary addition to the home that has one function, really take the time to plan it out and make it something special!
Far too often the more external elements of a property are overlooked or finished in a way that isn't totally harmonious with the main house, so we thought it would be a good idea to take a look at some different styles of garage to see what you might like to incorporate into your designs. From ultra modern and insanely sophisticated through to incredibly simple and rustic, we have found a huge variety of looks and feel sure that one of them will appeal to you!
When your tastes run at the other end of the luxury spectrum and you are after something perfunctory, simple and effective, a rustic garage style could be just what the doctor ordered! Pared back and basic, this rustic example still offers protection from the elements, while also adding a certain pleasing aesthetic to the location.
For a rustic home that looks to cater to a simpler life than that of the super wealthy, we think an open-sided, wooden garage could be perfect and not only that, future additions can be manufactured to match simply and cost-effectively too, such as summer houses and sheds.
When it comes to choosing a garage style there are many factors to take into consideration. Chief among them will be how the space connects to the main body of the house, if it does at all and what it needs to contain. When you know what's going in it, you can start planning in earnest!
We think this amazing super modern example, from Arsciniest Group, shows just how important the cohesive flow of space is between a house and a garage. While any luxe car will feel perfectly at home here, it also needs to not impact on the fabulous swimming pool area too much. You know what? This is such a high-end spot that we'd be happy just living in here, never mind the actual home!
This looks to be more of a working garage style in that whoever parks their modes of transport in here, probably has the technical know how, tools and urge to maintain and fix them them too. It doesn't make this any less of an attractive addition though!
With a practical and easy to clean floor covering, handy brackets for push bikes and room for every motorised item of two or four-wheeled transport, we think the only thing this masculine garage is missing is a rolling tool chest, but that is more than likely lurking behind the car!
Before you try to decide on a garage style for your next building project, really take the time to step back and objectively assess what impression your house gives off. You will want to have a good understanding of this so you can seek to design and complete a complementary garage that doesn't draw attention to itself for the wrong reasons, after all, security of your car is paramount!
We love this natural style that is perfectly coordinated to the details of the house exterior and makes this covered extension a really seamless space. Now that's great design at work!
Nobody ever said that your garage style needs to be boring, so if you fancy throwing away the rule book and building something that appeals to you and you only, go right ahead! You can tailor it to your specific set of needs that way and can even add some extra surprises!
We love the aesthetics of this garage, but more than that, we are huge fans of anything that adds extra room to a busy household without necessitating a sacrifice of space from a well-used room. Just looks at the fantastic side profile of the regular house from here! Amazing and nothing has been lost, as both a car and motorcycle are safely stowed away.
When you want your garage style to be as simple as possible, with no frills or fancy extras, you can't go wrong with a minimalist extension. The perfect way to get what you need without any added pomp or ceremony, we think minimalism lends itself to garages perfectly. Four walls, some glass and a pleasant transition into the main house and you're done, though when it looks this beautiful, it looks as though some design magic has taken place!
