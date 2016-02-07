Cool wall ideas you'll want to try

Decorating the walls of your house has become so much more involved than simply choosing a wallpaper you like or a paint colour that suits your tastes; nowadays, anything goes! And we really do mean anything, as you'll soon see!

Whether you like to hang art on your walls, stencil it on or even paint it directly, a new trend that is spreading like wildfire through interior design circles is turning your interior walls into canvases. It's all about art baby, but don't worry if you feel a little out of the loop or unqualified to embrace this fashion! You don't need to be Charles Saatchi to know what you do and don't like!

Take a look at our favourites ways of including art on your walls and see what creative juices we get flowing in you!