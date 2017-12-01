Amazing lighting ideas you might not have thought of yet

Main lighting isn't the only way to get the illumination you want and need in your home, but do you know about all the little nooks and crannies that are ripe for a little extra sparkle? Every reputable interior designer certainly does, as they have collectively been filling their clients' homes with beautiful little touches of extra light and today, we want to show you some of our favourites. From modern staircases that glitter through to storage that shines a light in itself, we have so many great ideas to share with you, so let's get started!
Now that we stop to think about it, lighting your stairs actually makes perfect sense, if only from a safety point of view, don't you agree? Aesthetically, you can't deny that a few little wall inset bulbs make a gorgeous addition to an already very pretty hallway here.
We've all seen floor-standing lamps, but how about taking a more permanent plunge with some adjustable beam wall lights behind your sofa? No living room is complete without a few different layers of lighting in place and we think these make great sense for when you want something softer in the evening.
Useful storage is great but if you want to take it to the next level, you really need to be thinking about adding some integrated lighting as well. We always love interior strip lighting that is motion activated. Talk about futuristic!
Everyone loves to create a cosy and intimate vibe when hosting a dinner party but you can't get that unless you think about a little tabletop lighting. Even if you have a dimmer switch on your main light, you'll still fall a little short of the mark, so look to invest in lamps or candles specifically for your events.
We know that bedside lamps aren't exactly anything new, but choosing some with equal amounts of function and style is a bit of a revelation. You want something that really compliments the rest of your space but at the same time, is easy to operate for when you're drifting off. Touch-activated lamps or those with clap technology always really appeal to us.
Finally, don't forget about the outside of your home! The garden needs to be properly lit and more than that, your pathways need to be easy to navigate, so how about some really eye-catching solar numbers that won't even need to be manually switched on? Your neighbours will be green with envy!
