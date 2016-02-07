Front gardens of maximum joy but minimal fuss

It's not an exaggeration to say that a home without a beautiful front garden is an incomplete one! One of the first things that visitors encounter when they come to your front door, a pretty and well landscaped spot will really be the icing on the cake as far as your exterior impression goes.

You might be thinking that you are not a natural gardener or that you don't know enough about plants and materials to design a good looking space, but you'd be wrong. With some simple help from us, we think you'll be able to go out and make a masterpiece in your outdoor space this weekend!

Let's get amongst nature and see what inspires you!