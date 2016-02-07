Hampstead House renovation with basement extension

While searching for amazing home renovation projects to show you, we sometimes come across something so spectacular that we have to put a pin in it until the time is right. This is most definitely one such property and ever since we learned of its existence, last year, we have been chomping at the bit to show you a little more!
Originally a 1900s arts and crafts nursing home, this incredible property was split into three stunning and individual luxury homes. That could have been where the story ends, as let's be honest, they look phenomenal, but it's not. The design team says, ’In conjunction with Folio Design, we created a major basement extension to House 2 to provide additional wet leisure, gym and media facilities beneath the gardens. The proposals refreshed the original finishes for the entire house and incorporated bespoke fitted furniture, specialist audio visual and lighting control systems and specially commissioned artwork.’
We know you are keen to see more now, so let's go beneath the surface and see what we can find…
There isn't a single trace of the nursing home that this gargantuan property was once part of. Crisp finishes, crystal clear glass safety rails and secret basement conversions have now taken over!
KSR Architects must have leaped at the chance to take this project on and they did so with a clear vision of what needed to be produced. There was no bravado in their pitch, only a genuine interest to bring a luxury vision to life and there's no doubt that they have.
The basement conversion already looks incredible from here so let's take a closer look.
Beautifully finished, perfectly lit and without a trace of claustrophobia. That's how we would describe this sleek descent to the basement level and we weren't expecting anything else. With the façade of the house having been wonderfully finished, we just knew that even the small details, such as a staircase, would be given equal focus and attention.
We love the addition of some greenery as it really gives a courtyard feeling and helps to distract from the fact that we are soon heading underground.
Come down the stairs into the basement and the first thing you reach is the gymnasium. While getting a sweat on is appealing, a few short steps away is this incredible swimming pool room, complete with media display on the wall.
Don't you just love how the tiles break up the wet and dry areas? With recliner chairs and a steam room creeping into view, this is clearly an addition that has been added with a liberal budget. Then again, can you really put a price on total relaxation and good health?
You may have thought that the steam room we mentioned earlier would be a fairly standard affair. However, when fitted in a mind-blowing and expectation-shattering house, such as this, that could never be the case. As a result, this steam room is more glamorous than our whole bathroom!
Stunning tiles, comfortable seating, amazing lighting and large proportions all combine to make this a really impressive, self-contained spa unit. We feel healthier just looking at it so imagine the lifespan of the residents that use it.
Why have a television room when you can build down into your basement to create a media centre that could put cinema chains to shame? That seems to have been the train of thought with this room as the projector screen, comfortable seating and plush carpet all remind us of movie theatres.
Even the lighting in this room is reminiscent of traditional cinema lighting! With the gym, spa and swimming pool and now this amazing chill out zone, we can't think of a reason to ever surface above ground again!
In case you were wondering how the basement space, even complete with a guest room, manages to integrate with the main body of the house, the answer is seamlessly. Are you shocked? No, we weren't either, as this really is a dream home, isn't it?
Rich, dark stone floors and tactile golden wood walls all meet with fun touches, such as a yellow padded back rest to make us giddy and so disorientated that we don't realise we're heading to the interior staircase, which links the lower level with the rest of the house.
But we really don't want to leave! Perhaps we could take just one more swim?
