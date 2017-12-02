These tips will guarantee you a more relaxing bedroom

We know that you all want a fantastic, beautiful and unforgettable bedroom, but don't get caught up so much in the final aesthetic that you simply forget to attend to the real function of the space. With some careful design choices, either guided by a professional interior designer or not, you can end up with a bedroom that looks as gorgeous as it is relaxing and that's the perfect balance. We've found some easy to follow tips for creating the ideal equilibrium between function and style, so come with us now and prepare to make your bedroom that bit more relaxing and restful.
You might fancy filling your space with romantic touches and decadent furniture, but in terms of large items, you bed really needs to be the main event. You'll want to spend as much as you can on both the frame and mattress, to ensure good back health and decent sleep. You can definitely stand to cut back on some of the non-essentials, for the sake of a larger bed.
Clutter and mess is the enemy of a restful and calm mind, so get in the habit of tidying as you go. Simple things, such as always picking your clothes up and packing away toiletries after use will really help to keep your space looking and feeling far more like a relaxing minimalist bedroom.
Main lighting is very helpful, but for a bedroom with a little more snug factor, you need to add some softer, more romantic lighting options. Wall lights, above your headboard, will be perfect for creating a far more understated and cosy feel, which will naturally relax your mind enough for sleep.
We LOVE art, don't go thinking we don't, but it's so engaging and interesting that it hardly inspires a quiet mind. Quite the contrary in fact. The more items you have on your bedroom walls, the more you will be stimulated, which means that sleep will always be a distant dream. They can really stir up some weird dreams too!
Natural materials, such as wood, wool and stone, have a beautiful ability to soothe and settle even the most wired of minds, leading to full body relaxation and easy, deep sleep. We like to think of organic materials as the decorating version of some gentle yoga, in that they relax mind, body and soul.
There is an obvious exception to this rule, ahem, but other than TWO functions, your bed shouldn't be your go-to spot for anything. This includes working or just hanging out when you feel like being a little lazy, as your brain will soon forget the link between bed and sleep. Or something else!
