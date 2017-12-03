Your browser is out-of-date.

7 living rooms to be inspired by

press profile homify
Livingtube, DANKE Architekten
perfectly finished and stunning living room can be the toast of any incredible family home, but knowing which styles to take inspiration from can be tricky. One day you might be fully sold on Scandinavian motifs and the next, industrial influence might resonate more strongly, which is why we want to show you a host of terrific looks, all in one place. You can find out which really stand out to you and then, consider asking an experienced interior designer to curate your very own 

1. Industrial perfection.

Loft, Fang Interior Design
Fang Interior Design

Fang Interior Design
Fang Interior Design
Fang Interior Design

Seemingly crumbling walls, huge windows, exposed ducting and unfussy furniture really bring the industrial look to life in a living room setting. We particularly love the focus on monochrome colours in this example, as well as the fantastic pendulum lights. Talk about inspiring!

2. Country chic.

Piso en el Eixample de Barcelona. 2013, Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

If you like things a little more cosy and snug, a country style living room could be just the ticket for you. Think fluffy rugs, heavy curtains, soft cushions and plenty of fresh flowers and you'll definitely be on the right track. A lot of natural materials will work really well too, such as think wools and rich woods.

3. Scandinavian speciality.

OH BERLIN BOY, VINTAGENCY
VINTAGENCY

VINTAGENCY
VINTAGENCY
VINTAGENCY

Simple, modern and fresh is how we always like to describe Scandinavian design, as it's just so perfect. As bright as freshly-laid snow, white walls will always feature, alongside warm natural wood flooring and fabulously artistic furniture. Geometric coffee tables are definitely at the top of our wish list.

4. Retro explosion.

Loft, FM Design
FM Design

FM Design
FM Design
FM Design

Hello retro fun! We never underestimate just how gloriously different and enigmatic retro living rooms are, but what a staggering reminder this space is! Funky seating, amazing orb lighting and no end of unique finds and art have made this so groovy, baby!

5. All about organics.

Livingtube, DANKE Architekten
DANKE Architekten

DANKE Architekten
DANKE Architekten
DANKE Architekten

Let's take things back a notch and get a little ore simplistic, shall we? If you love minimalism and organic design, we think that a totally pared back and technology-free living room could be the perfect solution for you. Low level furniture has really heightened the feeling of spaciousness.

6. Touched by tradition.

Квартира на Морском проспекте Санкт-Петербурга, Студия дизайна интерьера "Юдин и Новиков"
Студия дизайна интерьера "Юдин и Новиков"

Студия дизайна интерьера "Юдин и Новиков"
Студия дизайна интерьера <q>Юдин и Новиков</q>
Студия дизайна интерьера "Юдин и Новиков"

If you're wondering where heritage design touches come in, it's right now! In terms of elegance, you really can't beat a traditional scheme. Wood parquet flooring, feature ceilings and a bold colour on the walls capture the beauty and decadence of more oldy-worldy styling. Lovely!

7. Shabby and sweet.

Apartment Berlin, Julia Kosina Interior Design & Innenarchitektur
Julia Kosina Interior Design & Innenarchitektur

Julia Kosina Interior Design & Innenarchitektur
Julia Kosina Interior Design &amp; Innenarchitektur
Julia Kosina Interior Design & Innenarchitektur

Finally, we wanted to reassure you that perfection isn't everything, as some gentle shabby chic design can work so perfectly in a charming living room. Upcycled furniture, no window dressings and simple flooring really create a sense of relaxed designer chic and we love it!

For more living room inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Brilliant budget living room hacks.

Which of these living rooms was your favourite and why?

