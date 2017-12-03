7 living rooms to be inspired by

A perfectly finished and stunning living room can be the toast of any incredible family home, but knowing which styles to take inspiration from can be tricky. One day you might be fully sold on Scandinavian motifs and the next, industrial influence might resonate more strongly, which is why we want to show you a host of terrific looks, all in one place. You can find out which really stand out to you and then, consider asking an experienced interior designer to curate your very own
Seemingly crumbling walls, huge windows, exposed ducting and unfussy furniture really bring the industrial look to life in a living room setting. We particularly love the focus on monochrome colours in this example, as well as the fantastic pendulum lights. Talk about inspiring!
If you like things a little more cosy and snug, a country style living room could be just the ticket for you. Think fluffy rugs, heavy curtains, soft cushions and plenty of fresh flowers and you'll definitely be on the right track. A lot of natural materials will work really well too, such as think wools and rich woods.
Simple, modern and fresh is how we always like to describe Scandinavian design, as it's just so perfect. As bright as freshly-laid snow, white walls will always feature, alongside warm natural wood flooring and fabulously artistic furniture. Geometric coffee tables are definitely at the top of our wish list.
Hello retro fun! We never underestimate just how gloriously different and enigmatic retro living rooms are, but what a staggering reminder this space is! Funky seating, amazing orb lighting and no end of unique finds and art have made this so groovy, baby!
Let's take things back a notch and get a little ore simplistic, shall we? If you love minimalism and organic design, we think that a totally pared back and technology-free living room could be the perfect solution for you. Low level furniture has really heightened the feeling of spaciousness.
If you're wondering where heritage design touches come in, it's right now! In terms of elegance, you really can't beat a traditional scheme. Wood parquet flooring, feature ceilings and a bold colour on the walls capture the beauty and decadence of more oldy-worldy styling. Lovely!
Finally, we wanted to reassure you that perfection isn't everything, as some gentle shabby chic design can work so perfectly in a charming living room. Upcycled furniture, no window dressings and simple flooring really create a sense of relaxed designer chic and we love it!
