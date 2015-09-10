High gloss kitchens

Kitchens are a wonderful place in any home. They are where we prepare family meals, chat over breakfast and generally just spend a lot of time. A high gloss kitchen is very modern and contemporary looking and fits really well in homes where, perhaps, a minimalist look is favoured. This is not always the case, as glossy looking units can fit well in a busier kitchen as well.
The beauty of a high gloss kitchen is that it looks stunning, with it's shiny units and well finished touches. It gives the appearance of a room with a high end appeal.
Intoto Wokingham made these rather lovely and very glossy kitchen worktops. The high gloss finish helps gives this kitchen a very sleek finish. We love the level of white here because it does offer an air of cleanliness, which makes the kitchen not only feel crisp, but the white helps open the space right out. The lights help everything look bright, as it bounces off of the shiny surfaces. The black chairs compliment the white breakfast bar, and the black and white theme is very classic in this contemporary space.
A very modern looking kitchen is portrayed in this image. Mixing the wooden floor with the black and white units looks beautiful. And the black and white theme is echoed in the windows and paint on the wall too. The fronts are layered with a toughened lacquered glass to give everything an extra glossy finish. And it does just that, because the overall look of this kitchen is ultra modern.
Modern doesn't always have to mean fleeting. A lot of contemporary designs will become ageless classics. The beauty of this white high gloss kitchen is that it will age wonderfully. It will become a room that will look as good now as it will in ten years time. The contrast between the wood and the glossy finish works really well. The island mixes traditional wood with a high gloss surface, which is modern and the combination creates a timeless look. The kitchen is very functional and beautiful.
To step away from the white, we thought this kitchen showcased a darker look which works just as well. It still manages to feel open and spacious. Everything is very glossy, from the worktops to the oven hood itself. Of course the white worktops and the upper units are light, giving a lovely contrast to the lower units and the bright red splash back. The grey units are very modern and we love the overall look here.
Black can seem very overpowering in any room when there is too much of it. We can see how it would look very dark in a living room or bedroom, but here in this kitchen, we feel it really works well indeed. Black is everywhere, apart from the wall behind and the ceiling. The ovens are silver and help break up the blackness. Everything has a very high gloss finish and it does have a classy appeal to it. The wooden worktops add to the finished look and separate the top from the rest of the kitchen.
Black and white are not the only colour options. In fact, you can get a high gloss kitchen in almost any colour you like, which is of huge appeal. This kitchen has opted for a lovely grey colour mixed with an off white. The grey could be considered cold, as it isn't the brightest of choices, but here we can see it is mixed with the warm wooden floor and the fruit bowl on top just adds some colour. It is a lovely breakfast bar that encourages people to eat together.
It really doesn't get much more modern or glossy than this kitchen. From floor all the way up to ceiling height, it is a high gloss kitchen. It is also incredibly contemporary in style. The straight lines that run through the whole room are very modern. Apart from the rounded edge of the central island, which really breaks up and softens the room. The kitchen is flooded with light from the windows which literally does bounce off of everything. It looks very distinctive and reflective.
White has to be one of the favourites when it comes to glossy. This is because white automatically creates a sense of space and it is a perfect choice for a kitchen. Glossy worktops and cupboards wipe clean really quickly, so the white will never look dirty. It is often mixed with black, as we can see in this kitchen and the ones above, because it is a classic look. We love the amount of storage in this kitchen. And the fact that it looks modern, but feels very much lived in, loved and used.
As we mentioned earlier, you can get a glossy kitchen in whichever colour you like. Pink isn't for everyone, but it can work very well. Here a small portion of the kitchen has been given over to the indulgence of pink and we think it gives a very stylish finish and looks spectacular.
From the very pink, to something a little less bright. This room has white glossy units and work tops, mixed with darker front plates on the units to help create some contrast. The pink slpash back breaks up the lack of any other colour and helps give a real sense of fun. It matches the flowers in the vase and we think it goes really well in breaking up the wall cupboards in this space.