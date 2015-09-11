Ideas for basement furniture

A basement can be dark and dingy and not somewhere you want to utilise and spend time. However, with a bit go time and design, there is no reason you can't turn your basement into a well used and loved space. Don't just leave it for storage, turn it into something beautiful.
We have chosen some furniture that we think would work well in a basement space. We hope it inspires you to maybe use that space or update an existing one.
Basement just sounds like an industrial word and an industrial space. We think this table would sit really well in a basement. The urban appeal of it goes well in this image with the painted wall behind it, which is reminiscent of a basement look. The wooden top sits in a steel frame, giving a very minimalist look whilst still managing to to look a little rustic. Designed by Big Blu Furniture, we think it makes a perfect choice for basement furniture.
When we think of basements, we automatically think of somewhere dark and maybe damp. This isn't the case in basements that have been converted into a useful space. We love this art deco lampshade. Wall mounted, it is perfect for a basement, as it can go on any wall that needs illumination. It offers a subtle low light that can help create a lovely ambience.
A basement without warmth would be an unpleasant room to be in. Of course you could have regular central heating put in, but ultimately, we like the idea of a wood burner. In the depths of winter it is the perfect way to warm any room and why not a basement? It would add to the appeal of the room, is easy enough to install and looks stunning.
A coffee table made from a used palette. The perfect item to sit in a basement for you to put magazines and coffee on. Or it could be used as a stand for a tv and games console. Ultimately it depends on how you want to use your basement space. It has metal legs for durability and the wooden top will last for years. With a drawer and a shelf, it is good for storing additional items out of sight. The overall simplicity of the design and the rustic appeal of the table are something that appeal to us.
With a basement always being an additional space in any home, why not turn it into somewhere you can study or work? This desk is perfect for a variety of projects and has ample storage. The desk has a drawer large enough to store paper sheets as large as A1, so really quite big. There are two smaller drawers underneath it, perfect for pencils, sharpeners and any other clutter you may have. The legs are height adjustable and also come off easily meaning the desk can be moved or stored quickly.
A basement used as a games room or TV room will need some furniture like this. Perfect for storing DVDs and CDs. The neutral wood of the unit would match any decoration you have in the basement. With ten drawers we think it has enough storage for all of your movies, games and music and there is room for a lamp on the top too. It can , of course, be used to store whatever you like in it, making it very practical.
Once more this room looks like it could be a basement with the white painted walls.The industrial feel of this table gives it a certain ageless look. We love the inlayed wood and the colours that they have. It makes this small square coffee table feel really unique. As these pieces are handmade, you can rest sure that now two pieces are exactly the same. This further adds the appeal of it. We love the other pieces in the range too, if you wanted a whole inching set, this is easily done.
A well lit basement will give the illusion of space. This light is like the one above, in art deco style and we love the warm glow it would give off in a dark basement. Downlighter's are perfect for highlighting a particular area of a room. The fact that this one is moveable is perfect for a basement where ceiling lights may not be available or limited in what they can light. You can have this in a corner lighting a reading nook, or just helping set the mood in the room.
This particular apothecary chest is in private collection, but we love the look it achieves. We can see it in a basement used to store all those bits and pieces that have no where else to go, but we still want to keep. This unit was made for the chairman of Glaxo Smith Kline and is beautifully finished with mahogany plates. It is a stunning bit of furniture. And of course we know you can't have this one, but you could have one like it. The look is in keeping with a more traditional feel and slightly more country furniture than modern chic.
A basement would make the ideal wine cellar, but it can also really make a very useful home office. This leaves upper floors and rooms to serve a better purpose. This desk is sold wood and looks very modern and contemporary. It would go well in the corner of a basement and you would only have to dedicate one corner to it. It is small and sleek and really would go unnoticed until you needed to use it. With the top large enough for a laptop and three drawers for storage, we think it is the perfect occasional desk.