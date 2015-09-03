Timelessly classic interior ideas

Timeless interiors are often the go-to domestic style. But what exactly is timelessness, and furthermore, how does one create it within their own home? Timelessness evokes a sense of history and tradition, while offering the home owner a style or design that will not date, or age with time. This age-defiant class and grace is highly regarded when decorating an interior, and works beautifully to create a room or residence that is sophisticated and regal.

Today on homify we are paying homage to timelessly classic interiors; spaces that exude finesse, composure, and elegance. Domestic living zones that evoke a refinement, which not only ensures the home is magnificent and discerning, but also liveable and practical. If you would like to see some examples of stylishly timeless and classic interiors, check out the images below, and get some tips for your home decoration and design.