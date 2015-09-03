Timelessly classic interior ideas

Timeless interiors are often the go-to domestic style. But what exactly is timelessness, and furthermore, how does one create it within their own home? Timelessness evokes a sense of history and tradition, while offering the home owner a style or design that will not date, or age with time. This age-defiant class and grace is highly regarded when decorating an interior, and works beautifully to create a room or residence that is sophisticated and regal.
Today on homify we are paying homage to timelessly classic interiors; spaces that exude finesse, composure, and elegance. Domestic living zones that evoke a refinement, which not only ensures the home is magnificent and discerning, but also liveable and practical. If you would like to see some examples of stylishly timeless and classic interiors, check out the images below, and get some tips for your home decoration and design.
The entry to a home is often one of the most important domestic spaces. It is the first thing you see when you enter the residence, and the last thing you see before you leave. In this hallway, the furniture and design is classic and elegant. Replete with a fashionable rug, as well as heavy draped curtains, the room offers the visitor, guest, or occupant a truly opulent and luxurious experience. Natural light brings warmth into the space, while the corridor console is rich in heritage and style.
Timeless furniture and interiors come in all shapes and sizes, from modern and contemporary, to rich in heritage and history. Choosing smart furniture is one of the most important elements within a space, as it offers charisma and charm to a normally empty space. By filling a room with stylish and comfortable pieces, you will ensure you domestic zone is suitably adorned and ready for use. In this example we see a gorgeous white tufted armchair and side table. The room was wonderfully designed by MAA Architects and features a neutral colour scheme that adds a sense of class and tradition. Part of their Telegraph House, this area perfectly illustrates how timeless furniture and accessories can add a sense of style and sophistication to a room.
Timelessness doesn't necessarily have to feature heritage furniture. Within this modern space we see a mid-century aesthetic that works brilliantly in creating an elegant and sophisticated living room. The furniture is simple and playful, ensuring the room offers a homely vibe, without feeling unkempt.
A classic mirror is a timeless addition to any home. In this example we see a gorgeous floor mirror that works exceptionally well to create an opulent ambience and atmosphere. Choose a stylish mirror for your room to evoke a timeless vibe and create spaciousness with the reflective surface.
When we think of timelessness we often think of spaces that have heritage furniture and fixtures. Within this living space we see the timeless furniture paired with a minimal and contemporary charm. The statement light fitting adds a rich modernity to the room, while the furniture is simple and elegant. In addition, the colour scheme is neutral and muted, exuding class and grace.
Within this space we see another timelessly classic space, the room is replete with a gorgeous dining setting, and works brilliantly to create a rich mysterious ambience and style. The upholstered seats are timeless, yet impart a sense of modernity upon the space. The dark wallpaper within the room adds a depth to the space, which is elegantly enhanced using abundant cut glass and reflective surfaces.
