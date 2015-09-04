Creating a cosy and comfortable home

A person's home is their castle. A space they can relax, unwind, rest, and rejuvenate. Dwellings are the centre of our domestic lives, providing a playful space to socialise with friends and family, or simply spend some solitary moments alone, resting and recuperating. It is for this reason it is important to have a cosy and comfortable interior, one that feels warm and welcoming. But how does one create such a space? When we think of warmth and homeliness within a residence we often think of rather dowdy and dull rooms. But thankfully, a stylish and comfortable home is achievable, even to those without any decorating experience. In order to achieve the fine balance between stylish, simple, and snug, interiors need to have character and charisma.
To help you on your path to cosy domestic design, we have collated some examples we believe are thoughtful, chic, and most of all, comfortable. Check out our tips below, and start planning your next home renovation and refurbishment.
One of the best ways to create a homely and inviting space, is to include plenty of stylishly cosy textiles. Here within this living space designed by The Bazeley Partnership, the area is warm and inviting. A dark shag rug sits in the centre of the space, and helps to evoke a liveable aesthetic. Furthermore the colour scheme chosen is a comfortable blend of creams and whites, contrasted with dark charcoal hues that add a calming ambience.
Accessorising your home is one of the quickest ways to inject some personality and ensure it exudes a liveable and comfortable aesthetic. In this example we see a collection of stylish home accoutrements that look fabulously placed upon a console table. The key with accessorising is to keep it minimal, and only add pieces your truly enjoy seeing. Avoid adding items purely for the sake of it, instead impart character through carefully chosen pieces that share meaning within your home.
Cleanliness is next to godliness. With that in mind, ensure your cooking space is tidy and decked out with all the necessary kitchen storage appurtenances. Here in this example we see some delightful vintage tins that not only provide a stylish storage option for the shelf space, but also add a sense of homeliness and warmth. Imparting character is easy with accessories, and can generate interest within the space. The wallpaper in this example also adds a sense of charisma to the room, which helps it to feel unique and original.
The bedroom is truly a space where we get to rest and relax, so it makes sense that you would want this area to be comfortable and cosy. In this example the space is replete with plenty of soft textiles, which help to evoke a sense of warmth and liveability. The colour scheme that has been chosen is dark and ambient, adding to the cosiness of the entire space. Timeless furniture is used to match the traditional architecture style, while the curtains, bed linen, and wall colour are modern and add a hint of contemporary living.
This room is a fabulous example of a modern space that has utilised several design techniques and styles to create a timeless yet cosy space. The area is perfectly welcoming, and injects a true sense of liveability without compromising the contemporary feeling or ambience. Light colours are used throughout, and the sense is that this is a room with a nonchalant sophistication. Dark elements such as the side lamps and dark timber desk add contrast and interest, and the result is a highly successful living space.
