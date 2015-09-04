Creating a cosy and comfortable home

A person's home is their castle. A space they can relax, unwind, rest, and rejuvenate. Dwellings are the centre of our domestic lives, providing a playful space to socialise with friends and family, or simply spend some solitary moments alone, resting and recuperating. It is for this reason it is important to have a cosy and comfortable interior, one that feels warm and welcoming. But how does one create such a space? When we think of warmth and homeliness within a residence we often think of rather dowdy and dull rooms. But thankfully, a stylish and comfortable home is achievable, even to those without any decorating experience. In order to achieve the fine balance between stylish, simple, and snug, interiors need to have character and charisma.

To help you on your path to cosy domestic design, we have collated some examples we believe are thoughtful, chic, and most of all, comfortable. Check out our tips below, and start planning your next home renovation and refurbishment.