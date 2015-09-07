Choosing a colour for your timber flooring

Timber is one of the most versatile and widely used materials in home construction and decorating. Not only can it provide a rigid structurally integral frame for a dwelling, it has numerous uses that make it a vital necessity when planning, designing, and constructing a home. Your home is more than simply a place to live, it’s an investment, and when renovated and maintained correctly, can offer valuable income into the future.

Today on homify we are looking at one element of home decorating that can truly make a difference when investing in your home. Timber flooring enhances a house's value, and not only does it look wonderful, with proper maintenance it can last a lifetime. Timber is the most versatile type of flooring you will encounter when designing or renovating your home. It comes in countless colours and designs, which ensure it can be matched to any style of home or personal preference. In terms of maintenance, timber is a hard-wearing material that is easy to look after and comes in a range of styles, from sealed and spill resistant, to high gloss varnish. This environmentally friendly flooring will resist dust mites, and can have good hypoallergenic qualities.

These day’s timber flooring is not only available in the standard medium tone wood plank, but instead presents a range of stylish and sophisticated options. If you need a little inspiration in choosing your new timber floor, check out the following colourful examples below and invest in your home with confidence.