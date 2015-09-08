Creative bookshelf storage solutions

One of the biggest challenges in our domestic spaces is often finding storage for common everyday items. We tend to accumulate a range of household miscellany, and when it is stored in a cluttered or chaotic way, it adds to the unruly and untidy ambience within the home. Smart storage is essential, not only for items we wish to keep hidden, but also for decorative adornments we wish to display.

If you are lacking inspiration, and need a little encouragement, today on homify we are going to take a gander at some truly helpful and stylish bookshelf storage options. Creative resolutions to everyday residential problems such as built-in cabinets, to radically unique shelving. We have compiled some gorgeous and sophisticated solutions for your abode, check out the images below, and start re-organising your home today.