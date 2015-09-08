Creative bookshelf storage solutions

One of the biggest challenges in our domestic spaces is often finding storage for common everyday items. We tend to accumulate a range of household miscellany, and when it is stored in a cluttered or chaotic way, it adds to the unruly and untidy ambience within the home. Smart storage is essential, not only for items we wish to keep hidden, but also for decorative adornments we wish to display.
If you are lacking inspiration, and need a little encouragement, today on homify we are going to take a gander at some truly helpful and stylish bookshelf storage options. Creative resolutions to everyday residential problems such as built-in cabinets, to radically unique shelving. We have compiled some gorgeous and sophisticated solutions for your abode, check out the images below, and start re-organising your home today.
In speaking about creative wall storage, our first example is an entire wall consisting completely of shelves and cupboards. This space is homely and welcoming, enhancing the area by offering a feature wall that looks stylish and interesting, as well as useful. The television is mounted within the space, and surrounding it are different configurations of shelves for books, curios, and other household odds and ends. By adding the seating on either side of the television it prevents the screen from being the focal point of the room, and instead offers a chance to socialise and mingle. The room is a nice combination of library elements with a family room aesthetic.
Here in the corner of this living room is a practical and thoughtful set of bookshelves. Bookshelves needn't be just for books, they can offer a smart space for all manner of domestic bits and bobs. Here the designers have taken a normal wall and added floor to ceiling shelving, which provides an area for more than merely books. We see a space for the firewood that serves the adjacent wood burner, as well as a shelf for the television. In addition each of the spaces is filled with picture frames, records, and larger books in the bigger shelves at the bottom.
Perhaps you are renting, or simply don't want to undertake a built-in joinery project? Here we see a set of bookshelves that look contemporary and unique. With slanted shelving, they offer a different approach to the standard bookcase, and with the different sized openings, have space for objects as well as books. Items can be placed horizontally or vertically, which adds to the originality of the design, and an ability to personalise the space.
What could be better than having your very own library? Within this interior space by Sigmar we are greeted by a gorgeously thoughtful and well-designed living space. The library-esque wall of shelving is floor to ceiling in height, and boasts its very own rolling ladder. Perfect for those hard to reach spaces, the ladder not only looks wonderfully in-keeping, but adds that special individual touch. This bespoke joinery has so many different options, as a bookcase, but also as an area to store decorative items, or stylish odds and ends.
Evoking a little oriental vibe, this room employs timber tones to create contrast and ensure the living room is stylishly intriguing. Replete with custom made shelving that sits neatly against the wall, the piece is an important feature within the room, offering practicality, as well as panache.
For something a little different, these wall mounted boxes bring an artistic and individual edge to the room. Fabricated to display curios and ornaments, the sophisticated storage also houses a projector, which ensures the piece of equipment is hidden. These boxes could be utilised for many different purposes and could contain books, linen, or objet d'art.
Often within our homes we have awkward or annoying nooks and crevices. Here this 1930s home has been transformed from dull to spectacular, by repurposing the original space, and transforming the area. The colour scheme is modern, while the built in joinery makes the most of the existing structural walls, and turns them into a usable and enjoyable space. With plenty of cupboards bellow the shelving, this is a truly creative wall storage solution.
