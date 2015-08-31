6 inspirational modern rural homes

When we think of rural homes we often picture cosy, homely, and timeworn spaces. Houses that baulk modernity and sophistication in favour of a more comfortable and liveable aesthetic. Country style has long been associated with raw timber, exposed brick, and a sense of practical timelessness, with fashion and minimalism an undesired attribute. These days however, we are seeing architects and designers connecting the two channels of thought. We are seeing homes that create a cohesion between modernity and rustic charm, and create a country space that embraces style and sophistication, while still retaining its rural and bucolic character.
Today on homify we are taking a look at some of these stylish countryside homes. Dwellings that infuse their history with a sense of contemporary design and planning. And in doing so, build domestic spaces that embrace 'the here and now', while evoking a rich atmosphere of heritage and tradition. For some encouragement and innovative ideas, check out the following examples and be inspired by the juxtaposition of styles and eras.
A seamless contrast of differing styles, this home from TG Studio is a brilliant example of how to design the modern farmhouse. Large structural beams have been retained, while the colour scheme is light and bright. Two L-shaped sofas form the living space, and the neutral hue gives a sense of modernity and sophistication. Other timber elements have been employed in this large 4 metre high room, such as a large organic timber dining table, and medium timber doors. The resulting space is truly unique, and transforms a striking room into a truly opulent experience.
This Texan ranch is a brilliant example of a newly constructed property that utilises different architectural techniques to create a space that looks aged and full of history. Inspired by fort style buildings of the 1880's, this home is modern, luxurious, yet nonchalant in its sophistication. The exposed brick wall injects a sense of timelessness and imparts a warmth within the space, which is expertly contrasted against the dark matte flooring. Furniture is comfortable and simple, with timber and leather being used to create a sense of heritage.
This barn conversion utilises the existing timber beam ceiling to impart a feeling of heritage and history. A stone walll works as a feature within the space, and a new contemporary fireplace with mounted television brings a modernity and lavishness. The living area is comfortable and warm, with a sense of luxury heightened by the three sumptuous velvet sofas surrounding the space.
In order to preserve the listed barn that sits adjacent to this home, the architects and owners decided to convert the 1970's asbestos-ridden structure into a light, bright, and warm residence. Here we see the two buildings connected, with the newly renovated farmhouse utilising abundant glazing, and double height spaces. The garden is sympathetic to the original design, but also evokes a sense of modern living and chic style.
Throughout historic country homes, windows tend to be small, and due to this, areas can feel cramped, cloistered and dark. In this kitchen space, the architects have updated the home to include an atrium style ceiling, and large sliding doors, which open up the area, and impart a connection with the exterior garden space.
Making farm and rural residences these day's are barn conversions. This conversion is a great example of how to create a modern home, without sacrificing the heritage elements of the original structure. Instead of changing the interior to look sleek and contemporary, the original beams have been retained to give a sense of timelessness and time-worn charm. The result is a charismatic space that utilises its huge space to allow a mezzanine level that adds precious living space.
If you liked those homes, check out some more here: 10 traditional living room furniture ideas