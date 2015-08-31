6 inspirational modern rural homes

When we think of rural homes we often picture cosy, homely, and timeworn spaces. Houses that baulk modernity and sophistication in favour of a more comfortable and liveable aesthetic. Country style has long been associated with raw timber, exposed brick, and a sense of practical timelessness, with fashion and minimalism an undesired attribute. These days however, we are seeing architects and designers connecting the two channels of thought. We are seeing homes that create a cohesion between modernity and rustic charm, and create a country space that embraces style and sophistication, while still retaining its rural and bucolic character.

Today on homify we are taking a look at some of these stylish countryside homes. Dwellings that infuse their history with a sense of contemporary design and planning. And in doing so, build domestic spaces that embrace 'the here and now', while evoking a rich atmosphere of heritage and tradition. For some encouragement and innovative ideas, check out the following examples and be inspired by the juxtaposition of styles and eras.