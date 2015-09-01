5 unique bathrooms

Bathrooms are a space of rest and relaxation, an area of our home where we can lock the door, and enjoy a moment of solitary serenity. Often our bathrooms are perfunctory, simply offering a place to prepare for work in the morning, or wash away stress in the evening. But sometimes our bathrooms are more than merely a wash space. Bathrooms are a domestic area in which we can spread our creative wings, get the innovative juices flowing, and produce a visionary space. Bathrooms provide an area of solitude and contemplation, they are some of the only spaces within our houses that can be designed using steam and water to create a rejuvenation and restful room experience. With this in mind, bathrooms are a specially unique and individual space.

Today on homify we are paying homage to some seriously stylish spaces. Bathrooms that baulk standardized trends, and create something new and unique. If you would like some inspiration, and five examples of beautifully individual bathrooms, check out the images below, and start planning your next renovation or refurbishment today.